The game plan was simple.
Run the ball down the field and score points.
And, that’s exactly what the St. Francis Borgia Regional football Knights did Friday in Hillsboro.
Borgia (4-3) ran for 347 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-8 victory over the Hawks (4-4).
“We challenged the offensive line before this game,” Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus said. “We told them we’ve got to play well and get after it. I think we dominated the offensive line early on. We ran well, we trapped well and we did everything we wanted to do.”
Quarterback Sam Heggemann said the team had a little extra motivation.
“Coach told us before the game in our usual talk, about a radio station down here that asked the Hillsboro coach who they were playing this week. When he told them Borgia, they said, ‘Who are they?’ That was a pretty huge statement. We wanted to come out and smash them in the mouth. We drove down the field without any problems.”
Heggemann said the line did an excellent job, and Alonzo MacDonald had a big game with 14 carries for 115 yards and two touchdowns.
“There wasn’t anyone on the field we couldn’t block,” Heggemann said. “It was the best game by the line so far this year. I’m so proud of those guys. Alonzo had a great game.”
Gildehaus agreed.
“The running game was a credit to our line up front,” Gildehaus said. “Alonzo is a heck of a running back, as good as anyone in the area. He is physical and will run over you, or around you. He’s quick.”
Gildehaus credited Thomas Engemann, Nic Swoboda, Blake Schroeder, JJ McCubbin and the others who played on the line.
“Thomas Engemann gets after it,” Gildehaus said. “I thought Nic Swoboda, Blake Schroeder and the entire offensive line stood out. Nic is one of the guys we couldn’t afford to lose. JJ McCubbin did a great job at right guard. We played a lot of guys trying to build depth.”
Gildehaus said Heggemann and Tyler Stieffermann also had good games.
“Sam just displayed his power running the ball,” Gildehaus said. “He picks up yardage. He threw the ball and pitched when he needed to. Tyler ran well. He’s turning into a different ballplayer all the way around. He continues to get better.”
Borgia’s other touchdown came on the defensive side. Ryan Kell took a fumble recovery 50 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.
“We had the first man in wrap up and the second man ripped the ball out. They had him wrapped up, so I ripped the ball out,” Kell said. “I had one man to beat. I got past him and took it to the house.”
The recovery was one of three the Knights made during the game.
“Our defense, with Sam Schmidt, Brynner Frankenberg, Ryan Kell, Gavin Mueller and the others, is physical,” Gildehaus said. “Sam Schmidt just goes from sideline to sideline.”
Kell said the defensive linemen made things easier for the defensive backs.
“I’ve got to give a shout-out to all of the guys in the trenches,” Kell said. “They played a great game. They really helped the secondary out.”
District Standings
Borgia remained second in the Class 3 District 3 standings with the win over the Class 4 District 1 Hawks, who are third in their district behind Festus and North County..
Lutheran North (3-0) leads the district standings with 58 points. The Crusaders defeated St. Mary’s 33-20.
Priory (1-1) is third with 40 points. Priory won over Principia, 48-6..
Following are Orchard Farm (5-3, 39.97), Wright City (4-4, 28.05), Herculaneum (1-5, 23.56) and Winfield (0-8, 17.06).
If the season ended today, the Knights would host Winfield in the first round of the district playoffs.
Week 9 Preview
In the age of COVID-19, the matchup between Hermann and Borgia was one of convenience.
Borgia had been looking for an opponent since Carnahan canceled at the start of the season. Hermann needed a game after Union was forced to cancel due to COVID-19 quarantines.
“We lost our game and we were open for Week 9,” Gildehaus said. “I called around to different teams. North County wanted to be open after Sullivan had to drop them. After Union had to quarantine, I talked with Andy Emmons. We’re friends and we talked about just playing, even though we’re in different classes. We just want to play. COVID-19 could get us this week, but we just want to let the kids play.”
This will be the fifth meeting between the two teams. Borgia is 4-0 against the Bearcats.
The teams had a two-year series in 2004-05 with Borgia winning 58-22 and 22-10.
The teams played again in 2008 and 2009 with Borgia winning 35-8 and 42-8.
Hermann enters this week’s game on a five-week losing skid. The Bearcats opened the season with a regional rivalry win over Montgomery County, 16-12, before losing 42-18 to Fredericktown. The last win came Sept. 11 against St. James to open Four Rivers Conference play.
Since then, Hermann has lost to Lutheran St. Charles (30-0), Owensville (27-14), Sullivan (41-7), St. Clair (42-0) and Monroe City (52-32). Monroe City was a substitute for Pacific.
If you can’t make the game, it will be broadcast on KLPW AM 1220 and FM 92.7.
Statistics
Both teams kept the ball on the ground. Each team attempted only five passes and both completed two.
Borgia ran for 347 yards while Hillsboro picked up 131 rushing yards.
MacDonald was Borgia’s rushing leader with 14 carries for 115 yards and two touchdowns.
Heggemann ran 13 times for 94 yards, one touchdown and a two-point conversion.
Stieffermann picked up 46 yards and one touchdown on five carries.
Alec Gillette took over at running back in the second half and carried the ball 10 times for 36 yards.
Sam Schmidt rushed two times for 13 yards and Max Meyers had one carry.
Heggemann was 2-5 for 43 yards. Andrew Patton caught one pass down the right sideline for a 30-yard gain. MacDonald took a screen pass 13 yards.
Once again, Borgia produced a positive in the turnover battle. The Knights picked up three fumbles. Gavin Mueller pounced on two of them. Kell’s fumble was returned 50 yards for a touchdown.
Trenton Volmert stepped in for Jake Nowak at kicker and converted three extra points. He didn’t have a chance on the other attempt. The holder had trouble with the snap and couldn’t get the ball down.
“Jake couldn’t make it because he had a soccer game,” Gildehaus said. “Trenton was the next man up. He made his extra points and squibbed a kickoff. Special teams is so important. It was a credit to the kids. They did great tonight. It was a team win with everyone pitching in.”
Defensively, Kell had 10 total tackles to go with his fumble return.
Nick Swoboda made seven stops. Schmidt and Mueller each had six. Brynner Frankenberg was next with five solo stops.
Seven different Hawks carried the ball with Payton Brown leading the way with six carries for 46 yards and a two-point conversion.
Griffin Ray ran six times for 28 yards and one touchdown. He was 2-5 passing for 20 yards.
Tyson White caught both passes.
Zach McNees had 10 total tackles to go with two sacks.
“McNees was as good of an offensive/defensive tackle as we’ve seen all year,” Gildehaus said. “Jordan Jarvis is a 6-5, 270-pound lineman and he’s pretty good. Our scouting report said their line was as good as they had seen, and that included Fox and Francis Howell.”
Box Score
BOR - 14-14-7-0=35
HIL - 0-0-0-8=8
First Quarter
BOR - Alonzo MacDonald 2 run (Trenton Volmert kick), 9:27
BOR - Sam Heggemann 1 run (Volmert kick), 2;43
Second Quarter
BOR - Tyler Stieffermann 18 run (kick failed), 8:19
BOR - Ryan Kell 50 fumble return (Heggemann run), 6:17
Third Quarter
BOR - MacDonald 4 run (Volmert kick), 2:48
Fourth Quarter
HIL - Griffin Ray 4 run (Payton Brown run), 8:10
Statistics
Rushing
Borgia — MacDonald 14-115-2, Heggemann 13-94-1, Stieffermann 5-46-1, Gillette 10-36, Schmidt 2-13, Meyers 1-0.
Hillsboro — Brown 6-46, Ray 6-28-1, Alexander 5-19, Bennett 5-17, King 4-15, Voyles 6-9, Stout 2- -3.
Passing
Borgia — Heggemann 2-5-43-0-0.
Hillsboro — Ray 2-5-20-0-0.
Receiving
Borgia — Patton 1-30, MacDonald 1-13.
Hillsboro — White 2-20.
Tackles
Borgia — Kell 10, Swoboda 7, Mueller 6, Schmidt 6, Frankenberg 5, Engemann 3, Stieffermann 3, McCubbin 2.
Hillsboro — McNees 10, Bishop 6, Davidson 6, Voyles 6, White 5, Brown 4, Jones 3.