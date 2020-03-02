If the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys basketball Knights ran over Vianney on a tractor Tuesday night, then Max Meyers was driving.
The Borgia junior hit nine three-point baskets as Borgia (12-12) plowed under the Golden Griffins on Tractor Night, 71-38.
“We played awfully hard and this was just one of those nights when the ball was going through the hole,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “It makes it a lot easier, that’s for sure. They have an exceptional ballclub. Kevin Walsh does such a great job with his kids. It was one of those nights where it was going in for us, and bouncing out for them. We were glad to come away with the win. We just need to keep playing and give ourselves a chance.”
Meyers closed with 27 points, four rebounds, two steals and an assist.
“He had one of those nights where he couldn’t miss,” Neier said. “We’ve seen him do this in practice before, but this was the first game where he hit this many. That’s an awful lot of threes to make in one game. Our kids did a good job of finding him when he was open.”
Seniors Cole Weber and Trent Strubberg each had three three-point baskets as the team knocked down 15 shots from outside the arc.
Weber scored 13 points with four rebounds and two assists while Strubberg had 12 points, eight assists, four rebounds and three steals.
Borgia’s other senior, Alex Brinkmann, also scored 10 points in his final game in the Ray DeGreeff Memorial Gymnasium. Brinkmann was the rebounding leader with seven and added four blocked shots, three assists and two steals.
Andrew Dyson scored four points with three assists and a rebound.
Junior Aiden Brundick and freshman Grant Schroeder netted two points apiece. Schroeder also had four rebounds and a steal.
Junior Ryan Kell scored a free throw at the end of the game. He also recorded a rebound.
Garren Parks, a sophomore, had an assist.
Vianney had three players reach double digits.
Borgia also went 8-10 from the free-throw line.
“We’ve had some good games on Tractor Night in the past,” Neier said. “Vianney has had a few times where they’ve put it to us, especially down there. It was just nice to come out with a win.”
Bobby Braun recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Adam Sausele scored 11 points while Ethan Lattimore ended with 10.
Mitch Wilson netted four points and Daniel Patrick added two.
Vianney hit six three-point baskets and went 4-8 from the free-throw line.
Fittingly, the first basket was a three by Meyers with 6:53 to play in the opening quarter. Borgia never trailed in the game, scoring the final six points of the opening quarter to lead 17-8 after eight minutes.
The Knights had a 13-point lead at the intermission, 38-25, and Borgia had a 56-30 gap through three quarters.
Borgia won the Washington Tournament title Wednesday night, beating Francis Howell Central to close out the regular season. That story starts on Page 1C.
The Knights take on Rockwood Summit Saturday at noon in the opening round of the Class 4 District 4 Tournament at Westminster Christian Academy.
Borgia is seeded fourth. The winner moves to a semifinal game against top-seeded Westminster Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
The title game is set for Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Record Check
According to MSHSAA records, Meyers joins a tie for 28th for most three-point baskets in a game.
It also was the fifth documented time a player has hit nine three-point baskets in a game, third locally.
Two players, Scott City’s Jon Beck and Park Hills Central’s Brandon Wagner, each hit 16 threes in a game.
Sullivan’s Cody McKinney knocked down nine threes against Blair Oaks Dec. 8, 2017.
Sullivan’s Caleb Todd achieved the same feat Jan. 23, 2018.
The others to hit nine threes in a game were Dixon’s Walker Shelton and Houston’s Clayton Moore.
Borgia’s 15 three-point baskets ties LaPlata for 28th on the MSHSAA single-game record books.