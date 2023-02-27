Bring on the playoffs.
St. Francis Borgia’s boys basketball Knights are ready following a 58-43 win Tuesday at Vianney.
“I think the kids fought pretty hard and did a good job on the boards,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “Everyone pitched in and got rebounds. We shot the ball well and a lot of guys contributed. We play our best basketball when everyone contributes.”
The Knights concluded the regular season at 22-4 and finished second in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association standings.
Borgia is seeded second for the Class 5 District 5 Tournament at Capital City High School in Jefferson City and will open play next Wednesday against Marshfield at 7:30 p.m.
Vianney (12-13) still has a regular-season game Friday at De Smet before hosting the Class 5 District 2 Tournament next week. The Golden Griffins, seeded second, will play Pacific in the opening round next Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Borgia, which historically has struggled at Vianney, was tied with the Golden Griffins after one quarter, 14-14.
The Knights adjusted in the second quarter and pulled away to a 37-24 advantage at the intermission.
“We changed defenses on them quite a bit,” Neier said about the second quarter. “I don’t know if that confused them.”
Borgia continued to add to the lead in the third quarter and was up with eight minutes to play, 53-35.
Borgia was able to find the range in the Vianney gym. The Knights were 22-44 from the field and 7-21 from beyond the arc. Five different players hit threes with junior Tate Marquart’s three leading the way.
When put onto the free-throw line, the Knights hit seven of 10.
Leading the offense was senior Grant Schroeder, who scored 18 points. He also handed out six assists with five rebounds and three steals. Schroeder knocked down one three-point basket.
Junior Adam Rickman had to modify his game a little bit when confronted by 7-3 freshman Vianney post player Symon Ghai, ending with 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and a blocked shot. He hit one three.
Marquart was next with his three three-point baskets leaving him with nine points. He also had two assists and a rebound.
“Tate’s three-point baskets were huge,” Neier said.
Junior Nathan Kell closed with seven points, one assist, one rebound and one steal. He hit a three.
Junior Brody Denbow scored six points with one assist and one rebound. He was perfect from the free-throw line, going 2-2.
Senior Sam Dunard scored five points with one three-point shot, a rebound and a steal.
Junior Kaden Patke scored two points and grabbed six rebounds. He also had two assists.
Junior Drew Fischer contributed one assist while sophomore Hunter Reinberg grabbed four rebounds.
Ghai led the Golden Griffins with 16 points.
Luke Walsh checked in with eight points and hit two of the seven Vianney three-point shots
Kel Battle also had two threes for his six points.
Teddy Ochs netted four points. JD Dohrmann and Charlie Spoonhour each scored three points.
Vianney didn’t attempt a free throw in the game.
“That’s a strong Vianney team,” Neier said. “They’ve got shooters and size inside. The 7-3 freshman can play and he did a good job of getting into position.”
