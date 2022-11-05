After falling behind in the second half, the St. Francis Borgia boys soccer Knights rallied Tuesday to defeat Missouri Military Academy, 2-1, in the Class 1 District 4 semifinals.

“MMA came to play,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “They gave us all we could handle and were more organized than when we played them last season in districts. I told the boys before the game that the postseason is never easy and Tuesday night proved it.”