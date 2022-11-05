After falling behind in the second half, the St. Francis Borgia boys soccer Knights rallied Tuesday to defeat Missouri Military Academy, 2-1, in the Class 1 District 4 semifinals.
“MMA came to play,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “They gave us all we could handle and were more organized than when we played them last season in districts. I told the boys before the game that the postseason is never easy and Tuesday night proved it.”
Strohmeyer said Borgia had chances in the first half.
“We played hard and created quality chances in the first half, but could not put one in,” Strohmeyer said. “At half time we talked about staying calm and the goals will come.”
In the second half at the Westphalia Soccer Complex, the Knights (11-9) got the first goal from Peyton Grannemann.
“Junior midfielder Peyton Grannemann broke the 0-0 deadlock by knocking one in that came off the post,” Strohmeyer said. “He was attacking the goal, which is what we want, and scored his first goal of the season. What a time to get his first goal.”
Marco Afane brought the Colonels (9-6-2) level.
Hunter Reinberg scored with 9:00 to play and Zach Mort assisted to put Borgia ahead and the Knights held on to reach Thursday’s championship game against top-seeded Father Tolton Catholic.
“Then Hunter Reinberg scored on a free kick pass from Zach Mort,” Strohmeyer said. “It was a free kick play they developed on their own early in the season.”
Justin Mort made six saves, including one which preserved the lead late in the contest.
“Justin Mort made a spectacular reaction save on a hard, curling strike heading for the top right corner to preserve the win,” Strohmeyer said. “MMA played hard to the final whistle.”