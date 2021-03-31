After three innings of sweating, the St. Francis Borgia Regional baseball Knights found their bats Saturday in the Bank Classic at Union’s Wildcat Ballpark.
The Knights (3-1) rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat Union (4-2), 6-4. Borgia advanced to the championship game against Jefferson City, and Union played Lutheran St. Charles for third.
“Our semifinal game with Union was another classic,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “We always have great games with them and look forward to the challenge. We were fortunate to come up with some big plays to secure the victory and a shot at the championship.”
Union Head Coach Ryan Bailey also felt it was a good game.
“We usually play pretty good games with those guys, and today was no different,” Bailey said. “I thought the difference in the game was that we couldn’t knock their starter out of the game early. We had him on the ropes, and he recovered and was able to shut us down for the rest of his time out there. We got the bats going a little at the end, but some baserunning mistakes cost us, as did our errors in the field. If we clean up some things, we’ll be OK.”
Union jumped on top in the bottom of the second. Marshall Gebert pulled a Caleb Kleekamp pitch down the right field line and over the fence for a two-run shot.
“The bottom of our order produced for us today, and that’s what you need in order to have a chance against a team of Borgia’s caliber,” Bailey said. “Marshall Gebert hit an absolute bomb to put us in the lead early, and that’s always a great way to start a game. He’d come into tryouts really stroking the ball and then hit a bit of a wall, so to see him get the bat going again is big.”
That lead held up until the top of the fourth. Borgia came up with three runs in the inning. The big hit was a two-run single by Max Meyers to score Gavin Mueller and Tyler Stieffermann.
Borgia added to the lead in the fifth, scoring two more runs.
“It took a while, but we were able to take advantage of a couple mistakes later in the game and get the lead,” Struckhoff said. “I think that gave us a little momentum and just enough breathing room to hold on at the end.”
The Knights scored once in the sixth before Union got a two-run bases-loaded single by Kaden Motley, cutting it to 6-4. That’s how it ended.
Kleekamp got the win for Borgia, going 5.2 innings and allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks. He struck out five.
“Caleb Kleekamp was good enough to keep them off balance most of the game,” Struckhoff said. “He just ran out of gas at the end but gave a great effort.”
Ethan Mort got one out and allowed two hits. Gavin Mueller pitched the final inning for the save.
“Gavin was outstanding in the seventh to get the ground balls and the save,” Struckhoff said.
For Union, Motley started and went 5.2 innings, taking the loss. He allowed seven runs (three earned) on nine hits and three walks. He struck out six.
Will Beckman closed the game, going 1.1 innings and allowing a hit and striking out one.
Sam Heggemann had three of Borgia’s hits. He also drove in a run.
“Sam Heggemann continued to be our leader on offense in the tournament,” Struckhoff said. “He had three big hits. He’s a threat every time he comes to the plate right now.”
Mueller was next with two hits.
Sam Turilli, Brayden Mayer, Owen Struckhoff, Tyler Stieffermann and Meyers each had one hit.
Alonzo MacDonald and Jack Nobe each scored twice. Owen Struckhoff, Mueller and Stieffermann scored once.
Meyers drove in three runs. Heggemann, Mueller and Stieffermann had one RBI apiece.
“Gavin Mueller, Tyler Stieffermann and Max Meyers also delivered some timely hits and RBIs,” Rob Struckhoff said.
MacDonald, Mueller and Stieffermann walked.
MacDonald and Nobe stole bases. Dane Eckhoff sacrificed.
For Union, Will Mentz, Cooper Bailey and Gavin Wencker each had two hits.
“Cooper Bailey and Gavin Wencker were both able to get their first varsity hits, each getting two in the game, and that’s always nice to see,” Ryan Bailey said. “For them to do it in a big game, and in big situations, was an added bonus.”
Gebert homered. Mason Bailey and Motley singled.
Mason Bailey walked twice. Jayden Overschmidt walked once.
Overschmidt, Gebert, Cooper Bailey and Wencker each scored once.
Motley and Gebert drove in two runs apiece.
Mentz stole a base.
Rob Struckhoff said Borgia’s defense came up big at the end of the game.
“Our defense won the game for us in the sixth and seventh,” he said. “After their RBI single to left scored two runs, Turilli hit his cut perfectly. Gavin (Mueller) then spun and back-picked to Owen at second base to nail their runner for the third out. That is just solid, smart baseball from some guys who know the game well. Then to see Brayden and Owen turn the 4-6-3 double play to end it was outstanding.”