Updated: April 5, 2023 @ 2:26 am
A five-run rally in the bottom of the fifth inning was just what the St. Francis Borgia baseball Knights needed to stay undefeated on the season Thursday.
Borgia knocked off Lutheran St. Charles at home, 7-4.
The Knights (6-0) fell behind in the top of the first as the Cougars (1-5) scored twice.
Borgia tied it in the bottom of the second, 2-2, but fell behind again in the fourth, 3-2.
That’s how the score stood when the Knights went on their five-run rally in the bottom of the fifth.
Lutheran St. Charles added another run in the top of the seventh.
Each side had seven hits and Borgia’s scorekeeper recorded no errors.
Drew Eckhoff started on the hill for Borgia and went four innings, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks. He struck out three.
Jack Dunard was the winner, going three innings, allowing one run on four hits and one walk. He struck out one.
Reagan Kandlbinder and Jack Nobe each had two hits for Borgia.
Nobe homered and doubled while Kandlbinder hit a double.
Also doubling was Dunard.
Eckhoff and Kabren Koelling singled.
Koelling, Kandlbinder, Justin Mort, Noah Hendrickson and Dunard walked.
Eckhoff, Koelling, Kandlbinder, Mort, Nobe, Dunard and Tyler Kromer scored the Borgia runs.
Nobe drove in three. Koelling, Kandlbinder and Dunard each had one RBI.
Anden Hyde led Lutheran St. Charles with two hits, including a home run. David MacLachlan doubled.
Brodie Short, MacLachlan and Conner Harrison pitched with Short taking the loss.
