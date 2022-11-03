Hayden Wolfe scored on a six-yard run with 9:59 to play to break a tie and lift the St. Francis Borgia football Knights to a 28-21 win over California Friday.
With the win, Borgia (6-4) advances to the Class 2 District 2 semifinals against Hermann (8-2) this Friday. The game in Gasconade County will start at 7 p.m.
“We’re preparing for a team that came within a blink of an eye of beating an outstanding Union team,” Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus said. “They’re a very good team along with a very well-coached team. Andy Emmons is just a great person who just does a tremendous job preparing his teams.”
Borgia, seeded third in the district, had its hands full with the Pintos at home Friday night.
Borgia jumped on top with a Trenton Volmert 15-yard run with 7:28 to go in the opening quarter. Zach Mort’s kick made it 7-0, and that’s how it stood after one quarter.
California’s Brooks Volkart scored from a yard out with 10:29 to play in the half, and Eric Cardenas tied it with his kick.
Borgia immediately went on top when Will Hoer returned the kickoff 75 yards, taking 17 seconds off the clock. Mort’s kick put Borgia back on top, 14-7.
Martin Kilmer scored on a seven-yard run with 7:59 to play and Cardenas tied it, 14-14. That’s how it stood at the half.
With 8:37 to go in the third quarter, California took its first lead on a Tyler Oden four-yard run. Cardenas made his kick and it was 21-14, Pintos.
Borgia went to the playbook for the tying touchdown. Nathan Kell took a pitch and passed to Tate Marquart for a 29-yard touchdown. Mort’s kick tied it, 21-21, with 5:04 to go in the third quarter.
“So many kids just played their best games of the year,” Gildehaus said. “The big play that tied it, 21-21, was the pitch pass from Nathan Kell to Tate Marquart.”
That’s how it stood until Wolfe’s go-ahead touchdown.
Statistics
Borgia ran for 129 yards on 37 carries and Gildehaus said every yard was earned.
“Trent Volmert ran for 50 hard-fought yards,” Gildehaus said. “Hayden Wolfe for 59 yards.”
Wolfe had 15 carries while Volmert had 10 rushes. Each ran for a score.
Additionally, Kell had one carry for 11 yards. Quarterback Koen Zeltmann was held to 10 carries for eight yards. Marquart had one carry for one yard.
Zeltmann completed 10 of 17 pass attempts for 88 yards and one touchdown. Kell completed his only attempt for a 29-yard score.
“Our receiving core of Sam Tuepker, Nathan Kell, Tate Marquart and Brody Denbow all contributed with catches,” Gildehaus said.
Marquart caught three passes for 49 yards and a touchdown. Tuepker had three receptions for 27 yards. Kell caught three passes for 25 yards. Denbow had two catches for 16 yards.
Ben Lause led the defense with 10 solo tackles, two assists and one sack.
Kell had 10 total tackles with nine solos. Henry Guehne and Lucas Hardin each closed with seven total tackles. Andrew Maune, Hoer and Jack Boone each had six total stops. Boone had two sacks and a fumble recovery. Ben Roehrig ended with five total tackles.
“The list goes on and on,” Gildehaus said. “I could name every player on this team for contributing something to this win. This was a team win.”
Gildehaus lauded the Morts, Zach and Justin, on special teams along with holder Preston Lober and long snapper Nathan Dedert.
“After a 1-9 season last year, to accomplish what we have done to this point, is something to be proud of,” Gildehaus said.
Gildehaus said the coaching staff came up with a good game plan and he named Defensive Coordinator Glenn Roehrig, Offensive Coordinator Spencer Unnerstall and Special Teams Coach Bill Stevison for leading the way.
“They just did an outstanding job along with the rest of the coaches,” Gildehaus said.
Week 11
The Knights return to Gasconade County, the same field where they lost to end the 2021 season. Last year, Hermann beat the Knights, 27-6, in the first round of the playoffs.
This year’s Bearcats are 8-2 and smashed Cuba last Friday, 68-0.
The Bearcats came close to going undefeated during the regular season. Sullivan beat the Bearcats, 6-0. Union scored twice in the final 3:11 to win at Hermann in Week 9, 21-14.
Hermann has many weapons, with Parker Anderson being at the top of the list. He’s rushed for 855 yards and 10 scores and has caught 10 passes for 193 yards and six touchdowns.
Conner Coffey also is a double threat with 885 rushing yards and 323 receiving yards. He has 10 rushing and three receiving scores.
Hermann also can pound the ball up the middle with Gavin Hackmann, or go with a change-of-pace with Caden Humphrey.
The Bearcats still are a run-first team, but have had considerable passing success as well.
Defensively, Hermann’s secondary proved to be adept knocking down passes and jumping routes during the Union game.
The winner will get either top-seeded Blair Oaks or No. 5 North Callaway in the district final Nov. 11.
Box Score
CAL — 0-14-7-0 = 21
BOR — 7-7-7-7 = 28
First Quarter
BOR — Trenton Volmert 15 run (Zach Mort kick), 7:28
Second Quarter
CAL — Brooks Volkart 1 run (Eric Cardenas kick), 10:29
BOR — Will Hoer 75 kick return (Mort kick), 10:12
CAL — Martin Kilmer 7 run (Cardenas kick), 7:59
Third Quarter
CAL — Tyler Oden 4 run (Cardenas kick), 8:37
BOR — Tate Marquart 29 pass from Nathan Kell (Mort kick), 5:04
Fourth Quarter
BOR — Hayden Wolfe 6 run (Mort kick), 9:59