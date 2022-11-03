Hayden Wolfe scored on a six-yard run with 9:59 to play to break a tie and lift the St. Francis Borgia football Knights to a 28-21 win over California Friday.

With the win, Borgia (6-4) advances to the Class 2 District 2 semifinals against Hermann (8-2) this Friday. The game in Gasconade County will start at 7 p.m.