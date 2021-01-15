First appearances can be deceiving.
Anyone who watched the first quarter of Monday’s first-round game from the 50th Washington Boys Basketball Invitational saw sixth-seeded Union build up a large early lead against rival St. Francis Borgia Regional.
However, the Knights (5-4) slowly recovered. At the half, the game was tied, 26-26.
And, the momentum continued in the second half as Borgia outscored the Wildcats (5-6) by a 47-13 margin to win, 73-39.
“The kids got excited,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “That’s a big part. We keep telling the kids that when you play with some passion, talk and play together as a team, you play so much better. Sometimes, the hotter you get, the more aggressive you play and you get after it harder.”
Union Head Coach Chris Simmons felt his team started strong.
“I thought we played really good at the beginning and got the ball to good places,” Simmons said. “I thought the biggest difference was that we didn’t turn the ball over and we protected the paint. We made them take outside shots and they were one and done. In the second half, we did the complete opposite. You’ve got to give Borgia credit. They took away the middle. We didn’t get shots. Right now, we’re a tale of two teams. There are times we look really good and times we look really bad. It’s just a matter of who we decide to be.”
With the win, Borgia advances to Wednesday’s semifinal against second-seeded St. Dominic, a 61-52 first-round winner over St. Charles. That game is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m.
“St. Dominic probably is one of the best teams in the St. Louis area in their class,” Neier said. “They’ve got a very strong team with good outside shooters and strong inside scoring. They play tenacious defense and have a very good point guard. They present a lot of problems.”
Union will play St. Charles at 5:30 p.m.
“They played hard tonight,” Simmons said. “They really get after you and play hard. They’re going to be prepared. I just want to see this team put together a full game. We’ve got to minimize the mistakes.”
For Union, everything went right in the opening quarter. The Wildcats were paced by Kaden Motley, who netted 10 points, and were able to force the ball inside to Collin Gerdel.
Meanwhile, Borgia racked up more fouls than points as the Knights struggled to find the basket. Ryan Kell was the lone consistent scorer with six of the team’s eight points in the quarter.
“Union came out really strong at the beginning and moved the ball well to get good shots,” Neier said. “It seemed like we always were a step late. They have some good athletes on that team. They had a good plan and attacked well. They got up to a 10-point lead in the first half. We had to start fighting back.”
Things started to change midway through the second quarter. Union led by nine points with 4:32 to go in the half, 25-16, but managed only one point for the rest of the quarter.
Meanwhile, Borgia charged back and got a basket from Grant Schroeder following a steal to tie it at the break, 26-26.
“Fortunately for us, we got a couple of steals and hit a couple threes before halftime that allowed us to tie the score,” Neier said. “Then we started to put a little more pressure on them. We had some guys who rotated in and did a good job. That kept us fresh. When people got their chance, they played pretty well. Our press was effective, got some steals and some easy baskets. The guys just played well for us.”
Both teams came out firing to open the second half, but Borgia was able to take the momentum and led 48-36 through three quarters.
Scoring the first 14 points of the fourth quarter, Borgia put the issue to rest on the way to a 73-39 victory.
“The game of basketball is dominated by control,” Simmons said. “The team that displays control usually win. I thought we showed great control in the first half. In the second half, they had all of the control and we played out of control. They did a nice job in the second half.”
Kell ended up leading the Knights with 21 points, including two of the team’s seven three-point baskets.
Three other Knights also reached double digits. Max Meyers was next in scoring with 16 points, including four three-point baskets. He also went 4-4 from the free-throw line. Borgia was 16-23 from the game at the stripe.
Freshman Adam Rickman came off the bench to score 15 points while fighting foul trouble for much of the game.
Andrew Dyson ended with 10 points.
Schroeder and Andrew Patton scored four points apiece.
Trent Marquart netted two points and Sam Heggemann added one point.
Motley led the Wildcats with 17 points, including his team’s lone three-point basket. Motley went 6-7 from the free-throw line. Union was 8-11 for the game.
Gerdel scored 12 points, including six of Union’s 13 in the second half.
“He’s getting better and better,” Simmons said. “He does so much for us. He hardly touched the ball in the second. They took him away and they tried to take away Kaden Motley.”
Freshman Nkosi Hanley scored six points.
Lance Corum and Liam Hughes both scored two points.
“We couldn’t control the turnovers,” Simmons said. “We did a poor job controlling the game and the tempo in the second half.”