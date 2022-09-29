Backpedaling in coverage, St. Francis Borgia defensive back Nathan Kell saw right through what became St. Dominic’s final play in the Borgia’s 19-14 win Friday.
“I was getting beat in practice by that play every time,” Kell said after the game. “I was just waiting for them to run it the whole game. I knew they were going to at some point, and then when I saw it, it was no problem.”
Tracking the pass from St. Dominic quarterback Kelly Welby into his own end zone, Kell leapt over Crusader receiver Cody Powell, “Mossing” him for a game-sealing interception with 44.6 seconds to go.
A few kneels later, and the Knights held on for their third win of the season.
Although he gave props to his defensive line for their pressure on the quarterback and his defensive backs for their strong man coverage, Borgia (3-2) Head Coach Dale Gildehaus said the difference maker in the win was playing with confidence and minimizing mistakes in the second half.
“We told our kids, ‘Guys, you’ve made a few mistakes, but if you don’t make mistakes, you’re in this game at halftime,” Gildehaus said. “You’re playing great defense.’ They’ve been averaging a lot of points, so they’re a good football team.”
Many of the first half mistakes resulted in a big run from Crusader senior running back Sam Cross. He bounced and spun off of tackles for both St. Dominic (3-2) scores — one in the first quarter, one in the fourth. Cross also had several big runs up the gut, around the outside and on special teams, returning the first kick he saw nearly back for a touchdown.
Thomas Pulliam led a fourth-quarter drive that almost won the game. With six touches in that drive alone, Pulliam gained three first downs before the fateful pick.
The Crusaders had 318 yards on the ground, but Kell and the Knights held them to just 34 passing yards.
Senior linebacker Ben Lause had 14 tackles, leading the team. Sophomore Hayden Wolfe had six tackles and two for a loss. Senior Kabren Koelling got to the quarterback once for the only Borgia sack.
On offense, Borgia gained 336 yards total, out-moving St. Dominic, which had 352 offensive yards.
Gildehaus showed a lot of confidence in his quarterback Koen Zeltmann, even after a first-quarter interception. The senior threw 14-21, passing for 174 yards, and led the offense in a few successful slow-developing reverse plays. His 28-yard pass to junior Tate Marquart with 5:03 in the fourth quarter capped off an eight-play, 75-yard drive to give Borgia the lead.
“(Zeltmann’s) throwing was off early on and I said ‘Hey, calm down,’ “ Gildehaus said. “All of a sudden he started to calm down. I said ‘You’re better than that, just relax.’ And he did.”
Zeltmann rushed for 86 yards on 18 attempts, pacing the team, while Kell led the Knights in receiving, going for 70 yards on four touches. Marquart was targeted on seven occasions for 63 yards.
With the win, Borgia now is 10-3 against St. Dominic in games going back to 2010.
With the loss, both teams move to 3-2 on the season. Borgia is ranked third in Class 2 District 2 behind Blair Oaks and Hermann, which are both undefeated. It is ahead of Father Tolton (4-1), North Callaway (3-2), California (1-4) and Cuba (0-5), in that order.
Zeltmann had the most rushing yards for the Knights — 86 — on 18 attempts.
Marquart was Zeltmann’s favorite passing target: he finished with eight receptions for 91 yards. Kell followed with four catches totaling 70 yards.
Brody Denbow and Wolfe also had a reception each.
Senior Trenton Volmert, Kell, Wolfe and Marquart also contributed on the ground, rushing for 31, 23, 20 and two yards, respectively.
Kell also had 32 return yards, and senior Preston Lober had one return for 16 yards.
On the other half of the ball, senior Ben Lause had 14 tackles, one for a loss of two yards. Wolfe had six tackles, two behind the line of scrimmage.
Other tackle totals included senior Jordan Mohesky, (five), Kell (four), Volmert (four), senior Jack Boone (four), senior Kabren Koelling (three), junior Will Hoer (three), sophomore Sebastian Filla (three), Marquart (two), sophomore Lucas Hardin (two), junior Jacob Gildehaus (two), senior Jack Guehne (one) and junior Sam Tuepker (one).
Senior kicker Zach Mort converted one extra point.
Borgia (3-2) will host Cardinal Ritter in Week 6. The Lions are 5-0 after drubbing Lutheran St. Charles, 33-0, Friday.
Cardinal Ritter defeated the Knights last year, 50-0. While Borgia won a forfeit over the Lions in 2019, the last time the Knights won on the field was 2014.
The Lions and Knights have one common prior opponent this year. Ritter handled Duschene in Week 3, 35-6, but Borgia fell Sept. 16 to the Pioneers, 41-33.