Backpedaling in coverage, St. Francis Borgia defensive back Nathan Kell saw right through what became St. Dominic’s final play in the Borgia’s 19-14 win Friday.

“I was getting beat in practice by that play every time,” Kell said after the game. “I was just waiting for them to run it the whole game. I knew they were going to at some point, and then when I saw it, it was no problem.”