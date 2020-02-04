Taking advantage of turnovers, the St. Francis Borgia Regional basketball Knights rolled to a win over Knowledge Is Power Program (KIPP) in the opening round of the Union Tournament Tuesday, 61-26.
“I think it was a great team effort,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “The kids played hard.”
Borgia (9-7), the event’s second seed, forced KIPP (11-5) to turn the ball over 22 times in the game. Those turnovers led to easy baskets as Borgia moved into Friday’s semifinal against No. 3 seed Ft. Zumwalt South. That game will be played at 7 p.m.
Borgia opened with a 17-10 lead through one quarter, working the ball around to come up with easier shots. It was 29-16 at the half and 47-22 through three quarters.
“We tried to get the tempo up a little bit so it wasn’t just a slow-down game,” Neier said. “We wanted to put pressure on them and make them make mistakes. They got some nice passes and made some easy buckets on us. I think in the second half, we came out and played with a little more intensity and played better defensively. We created steals and got some easy buckets. We just moved the ball better offensively and played better basketball.”
A total of nine Knights scored in the game with three reaching double figures.
Alex Brinkmann paced the attack with 19 points, three rebounds, three steals, one blocked shot and one steal. He went 7-8 from the free-throw line. The team was 12-17 from the stripe.
“Alex Brinkmann takes the ball to the basket, plays hard and rebounds,” Neier said. “Everyone on our team contributed, and that’s what we need. We need everyone to play their role and play some good ball.”
Max Meyers and Cole Weber each had 10 points. Both also hit two three-point baskets. The Knights had five three-point baskets for the game.
Meyers also had three steals, two rebounds and a steal. Weber added two rebounds and one assist.
“I thought Max had a great game, playing very well with some nice passes and shots,” Neier said. “He played tough on defense and that’s what we have to have.”
Trent Strubberg scored eight points with 10 steals, one assist and one rebound.
“What a game by Trent Strubberg on both ends of the court,” Neier said. “He had to handle the ball against pressure and he also was able to put pressure on them. He got a number of deflections and steals and got us going in the other direction. He had quite a game.”
Andrew Dyson scored five points with four steals and a rebound.
“Andrew had a nice game off the bench,” Neier said.
Trent Marquart buried a three-point shot for his scoring.
Aiden Brundick, Andrew Patton and Grant Schroeder each scored two points.
Brundick added an assist and a rebound. Patton had four assists, two rebounds and a blocked shot. Schroeder pulled down a pair of rebounds.
Caleb Miller led KIPP with 14 points and added six rebounds and one assist.
Demetrio Barlow was next with eight points. Shyheim Payne and Hykeem Washington scored two points apiece.
KIPP went 0-2 from the free-throw line.
KIPP played Lutheran South Thursday in the consolation semifinals.