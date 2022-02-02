It was everything the fans wanted to see.
In an emotionally-charged game in front of boisterous fans, the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights held on to defeat host Union in the Union Boys Basketball Tournament semifinals Friday, 79-65.
“It was a great high school atmosphere,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “Both teams had huge pep squads in the game. It was a fiercely competitive game. It seemed that one team would make a run and the other team would come back. It kept on going that way throughout the game. We finally got a pretty good run in the fourth quarter to secure the win.”
Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said his team got close, but couldn’t go on top.
“I thought we had our chances to take a lead,” Simmons said. “We could never take that lead, which was a big deal. When we needed to, we didn’t execute very well and took some tough shots.”
Borgia (11-6), the second seed, moved to face No. 1 Ft. Zumwalt South Saturday for the title.
Union (9-9) played Washington for third place.
Borgia jumped out to a 20-14 lead after one quarter. It was 34-27 at the half and 47-41 through three quarters.
The Knights never had a fully secure lead. Union was able to stay within striking distance for nearly the entire game.
“We had to execute better in key moments,” Simmons said. “Borgia doesn’t beat itself. That’s what they’re very good at. There were moments where we beat ourselves. We came out behind 12-2 right off the bat and battled from behind. Multiple times, we got close, but we couldn’t get over the hump. It’s tough to play from behind.”
Neier credited the Wildcats.
“Union played a heck of a ballgame,” Neier said. “They have a very talented team. They certainly have our respect. We were just happy to come out with a victory.”
The Knights turned to two players for the bulk of the scoring.
Adam Rickman, a sophomore forward, netted 27 points with 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocked shots and one steal. He knocked down three of Borgia’s six three-point baskets.
Junior Grant Schroeder posted 24 points with six steals, five rebounds and two assists. He went 11-12 from the free-throw line. As a team, Borgia ended up hitting 23 of 33 chances from the stripe.
Heath Landwehr was next with 11 points, four rebounds and a steal.
Sam Dunard scored eight points with two assists, two rebounds and a steal. He hit two three-point shots.
Drew Fischer scored seven points with eight assists, five rebounds and two steals.
Nathan Kell added two points and a rebound.
Jack Nobe pulled down four rebounds and added an assist.
Tate Marquart had one assist and one rebound.
For Union, Matthew Seely led the way with 21 points. He hit five of Union’s 11 three-point baskets.
Ryan Rapert scored 15 points.
Collin Gerdel was next with 12 points. He was 2-2 from the free-throw line.
Kaden Motley scored eight points while hitting two three-point shots.
Ozzie Smith checked in with six points on two three-point baskets.
Tanner Hall hit one three for his points.
Union’s other stats were not available at deadline.
Besides the 11 three-point baskets, Union went 4-6 from the free-throw line.
“I’m proud of them,” Simmons said. “I thought the effort and attitude was very good.”