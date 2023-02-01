Surging in the even quarters, the St. Francis Borgia boys basketball Knights advanced to the Union Tournament title contest Friday, beating Washington, 67-51.
“Washington really played tough against us,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “It was a dogfight from start to finish. The difference in the score spread in the fourth quarter. We did a great job passing the ball and getting some easy shots. Until that time, Washington was right with us the whole game. I think they played exceptional.”
Washington Head Coach Grant Young complimented Borgia.
“Borgia is a good 18-2 team and a top team in the state,” Young said. “We played with them for three quarters and just couldn’t finish off that fourth quarter.”
Washington (9-9) had the slight edge in the odd quarters, starting with a 10-9 first frame.
Borgia (18-2) grabbed the lead with a 23-15 second quarter to prevail at the break, 32-25. With a 43-37 lead through three quarters, the Knights were able to seal the win at the free-throw line, hitting nine of 12 chances in the final eight minutes.
For the game, Borgia knocked down 15 of 19 free-throw chances.
“We were with them after the first quarter,” Young said. “We went into halftime down seven and gained a point back heading into the fourth. It came down the stretch where they were too much. They got some leak-outs full court. We went 12-24 from the free throw line and that’s not good against a team that hit their free throws in the fourth quarter.”
Borgia pushed the ball to its top scorers. Grant Schroeder paced the attack with 26 points. He connected on three of Borgia’s four three-point baskets and went 7-7 from the free-throw line.
Schroeder also had seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot.
Adam Rickman scored 19 points, going 5-8 from the free-throw line. He also had eight assists, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots.
Rickman concluded the game three points away from the 1,000 mark for his career, and had chances in the fourth quarter to add to his scoring totals, but chose to set up teammates instead.
Sam Dunard just missed double figures with nine points. He also pulled down five rebounds with an assist.
Nathan Kell netted six points with an assist and a steal.
Kaden Patke chipped in with four points, four assists, a blocked shot, a rebound and a steal.
Tate Marquart scored three points with four assists, two steals and a rebound.
Drew Fischer grabbed a rebound.
“They have a very talented team,” Neier said. “They’ve got (Sam) Paule on the outside, (Adyn) Kleinheider being able to drive and score and a kid like (Mark) Hensley inside and he’s a monster inside. He’s tough to defend. We were happy to come out with the win.”
Kleinheider was Washington’s scoring leader with 16 points. He went 4-7 from the free-throw line.
Hensley was next, scoring 13 points. Hensley, Washington’s top inside player, went 3-4 from the free-throw line.
Paule concluded the game with 11 points. He scored Washington’s lone three-point basket.
Kaner Young scored six points.
Ian Junkin netted three points and Wyatt Bobo added two.
Washington went 10-18 from the free-throw line.
“They guarded us pretty well tonight,” Young said. “Sam didn’t get too many threes off and he only hit one. The bad thing was that we had some guys in foul trouble early with our glue guys. We had guys step up. Brayden McColloch stepped up. Adyn Kleinheider did a great job slashing to the basket, attacking the rim and finishing one-on-one. That’s going to help him down the road. There were a lot of good takeaways from this game.”
Borgia also defeated Washington in the Turkey Tournament semifinals, 77-48.
With the win, Borgia moved to Saturday’s championship game.
Washington moved to play Union for third place.
“Games like this, even though they’re a loss, can help you out down the road,” Young said.