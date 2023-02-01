Surging in the even quarters, the St. Francis Borgia boys basketball Knights advanced to the Union Tournament title contest Friday, beating Washington, 67-51.

“Washington really played tough against us,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “It was a dogfight from start to finish. The difference in the score spread in the fourth quarter. We did a great job passing the ball and getting some easy shots. Until that time, Washington was right with us the whole game. I think they played exceptional.”