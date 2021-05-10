The Knights adapted Thursday to win at home.
St. Francis Borgia Regional (13-7) rolled with the circumstances to pick up a 4-1 win against Union (14-11).
The first hurdle came when starting pitcher Brayden Mayer was lifted with a back condition in the second inning.
Ethan Mort was called upon to take over on the mound, where he tossed six innings and struck out six. He allowed just one run on six hits and no walks.
“We told him he was long relief tonight,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “And it was ‘LONG’ relief. We’re proud of what he did, so we’re real happy with him. We told the whole team after the game, ‘When you get your shot, you take advantage of it,’ and he did tonight.”
The Knights scored twice in the bottom of the second inning and once in the third to build a 3-0 lead.
Union scored in the top of the fifth inning, but Borgia got that run back in the bottom of the sixth.
“Walks to the bottom of the order and errors have been derailing our chances at getting a winning streak going, and that was the case against Borgia,” Union Head Coach Ryan Bailey said. “The difference in this game was we allowed six walks, and they gave up none, and then we had one more error than them that allowed two runs to score. Against good teams you need a clean game, and we didn’t do that tonight.”
The Knights maximized the bang for their buck with four runs on five hits.
“We got them when we needed them and took advantage of a couple of mistakes they made,” Struckhoff said. “That’s kind of what we’ve been doing all year. We’re pretty solid on pitching and defense and then the hitting comes and goes, like any high school team.”
Sam Heggemann had three of those hits, stole two bases and scored a run.
Gavin Mueller and Owen Struckhoff both added a single.
Dane Eckhoff walked twice. Alonzo MacDonald, Mueller, Struckhoff and Tyler Stieffermann all walked once.
Stieffermann stole two bases.
Mayer finished one full inning and faced two batters in the second without recording an out. He struck out one and allowed three hits.
Union’s Dylan McLone pitched the full game for the Wildcats. In six innings, he struck out three. Only one of the four runs Union allowed was charged as an earned run.
Borgia tallied nine hits, the biggest being Will Mentz’s RBI double in the fifth inning, driving in Hayden Burke.
Mentz also singled.
McLone and Motley both singled twice.
Luke Koch, Conner Borgmann and Hayden Schiller each singled.
Blake Borgmann was hit by a pitch.
Borgia will next host a doubleheader Saturday with St. Mary’s starting at 10 a.m.
Union next plays at home Monday against Salem at 4:30 p.m.