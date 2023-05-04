The Knights struck the first blow of the crosstown rivalry Friday.
St. Francis Borgia (14-4) won the first game of a weekend series with the Washington Blue Jays (17-7) at The Fields at South Point, 2-1.
Washington evened the series Saturday afternoon, winning 5-1 at Borgia.
In Friday’s encounter, Borgia’s junior hurler, Caden Carroll, outdueled Washington senior Ian Junkin on the mound.
Carroll pitched the complete game, allowing one run on seven hits and one walk with five strikeouts.
“He had pinpoint accuracy with all his pitches and was a bulldog on the mound,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “He knew he couldn’t make a mistake and he didn’t. The only run they got was an unearned run.”
Junkin lasted five innings for the Blue Jays. He allowed two runs on six hits and three walks, striking out five. He hit two batters and threw a wild pitch.
Gavin Matchell then pitched two shutout innings in relief, striking out one while allowing one hit and two walks.
“This was a tight game where we had some opportunities early on,” Washington Head Coach Dane Gough said. “We had runners get on base with nobody out and we tried to bunt them (over) and we had two popup outs, so that’s rough.”
Borgia struck the game’s first blow in the top of the third inning when Tyler Kromer drew a leadoff walk and advanced to third on Drew Eckhoff’s double.
Jack Nobe drove in Kromer on a sacrifice fly before Junkin could get out of the jam.
Washington answered right back in the home half as Ethan Stellhorn led off with a single, moved to second on a ground ball out and then scored on Hanon Jarvis’ two-out single.
The final run came in Borgia’s half of the fourth. The Knights got another leadoff baserunner as Justin Mort walked and advanced to second on Kabren Koelling’s single in the next at-bat.
Noah Hendrickson then singled to drive in Mort for what was ultimately the deciding run.
“Hendrickson made some good plays on defense, catching a pop up bunt and then throwing a guy out stealing in the seventh inning,” Struckhoff said. “We did some good things to get the win.”
Both of Washington’s runs allowed came as the result of issuing a free pass to the first batter of the inning.
“They were able to do the job when the leadoff batter got on with no outs, and again that’s the difference in close games like this,” Gough said.
Borgia tallied seven hits in the game, of which Eckhoff’s double was the only extra-base hit.
Nobe singled twice.
Henry Vedder, Eckhoff, Koelling and Hendrickson had one hit apiece.
Reagan Kandlbinder, Tanner McPherson, Hendrickson, Mort and Kromer each drew a walk.
Kandlbinder and Hendrickson were hit by pitches.
Washington also posted seven hits with a Peyton Straatmann double being the only extra-base hit for the Blue Jays.
Jarvis and Stellhorn both singled twice.
Ryan Weidle and Straatmann each added a single.
Both Borgia and Washington are assigned to Class 5 District 5. Both have important matchups with district opponents remaining on the schedule with Borgia to play Union Thursday and Washington to play Pacific May 11.
“To me, now, everybody’s got a good pitcher,” Struckhoff said. “The seed is going to help, I guess whoever has the home field advantage, but then here (this weekend) it didn’t matter. The two away teams won both games. I don’t know how it will affect seeding. We’ll be close together and I don’t know what the other coaches are thinking.”
Borgia hosted St. Clair Monday at 4 p.m. and goes to Hermann City Park to play the Bearcats Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Washington is attempting to clinch the Gateway Athletic Conference Championship this week, hosting Holt Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. and then going to Wentzville for a next day rematch.
The Blue Jays can clinch at least a share of the conference with one more win or a Ft. Zumwalt South loss in its final series against Ft. Zumwalt East. Washington can take the conference outright with either two Washington wins, one Washington win and one Zumwalt South loss or two Zumwalt South losses.