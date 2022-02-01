Putting the pressure on Pacific, the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys basketball Knights opened Union Tournament play Tuesday with an 84-41 victory.
Borgia (10-6), seeded second, advanced to take on host Union in Friday’s semifinals while Pacific (4-13) played Thursday against Lutheran South in the consolation semifinals.
“It was a game where our kids played with some energy and got after it,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “We were able to put some pressure on them and cause some turnovers. That led to some easy baskets. Once you start doing that and expanding that lead, it puts more pressure on them to play faster than they want to do. We were fortunate to get that lead and that made a big difference in the ballgame.”
Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said there were positives, but the turnovers hurt.
“I thought we did a good job attacking in the halfcourt, especially getting the ball to the baseline, and a few times the high post,” Bradfisch said. “Unfortunately, we couldn’t handle that pressure tonight. We’ve got to work on that going forward. We see those guys again next Tuesday.”
Borgia’s pressure defense gave Pacific fits. The Knights led 20-9 after one quarter and were up at the half, 40-26. Borgia’s biggest quarter was the third. The Knights added 33 points to their score to lead 73-36 heading to the final eight minutes.
“You’ve got to be strong with the ball,” Bradfisch said. “You’ve got to look for the diagonals and come to meet your passes. We very rarely did all three tonight. That’s something we’ve got to keep working on a trying to get better.”
Pacific ended the game with 31 turnovers, many due to Borgia’s vigorous defense.
“When the ball was in the air, our guys went after it,” Neier said. “We were able to get some interceptions and get some easy buckets. That made a big difference.”
Borgia had four players reach double digits in scoring, with Grant Schroeder leading the way. The junior netted 32 points while hitting two of the team’s six three-point baskets. He went 6-9 from the free-throw line. As a team, the Knights were 8-12 from the stripe.
Schroeder also had four rebounds, three steals and an assist.
Adam Rickman was next, scoring 22 points with eight rebounds, four steals, three assists, two blocked shots and two slam dunks.
Heath Landwehr came off the bench to add 14 points with four rebounds and a steal.
Jack Nobe dodged foul trouble to end with 10 points, one rebound and one steal.
Sam Dunard, Drew Fischer and Nathan Kell each ended with two points.
Dunard had two steals, an assist and a rebound. Fischer handed out eight assists with three rebounds and two steals. Kell had four steals and one assist.
Tate Marquart and Beau Brinker each earned a steal. Zach Mort hauled down a rebound. Alec Riegel handed out an assist.
Quin Blackburn led the Indians with a double-double. He scored 13 points with 11 rebounds and one blocked shot. Blackburn went 3-3 from the free-throw line while the team went 5-5 from the stripe.
Jack Meyer was next with 10 points, three rebounds, two blocked shots and a steal. He hit both of Pacific’s three-point baskets and went 2-2 from the free-throw line.
“When they got into their halfcourt offense in the first half, they were able to get the ball to Blackburn and he scored some points,” Neier said. “Meyer was able to hit from the corner. He’s a good player and you’ve got to keep an eye on him.”
Nick Iliff scored eight points with two rebounds.
Matt Reincke netted six points with four rebounds.
Drex Blackburn and Ryan Bruns each scored two points.
Drex Blackburn also had two rebounds. Bruns had an assist, a blocked shot and a rebound.
Logan Bonds recorded an assist and a rebound. Xavian Cox handed out two assists and had a steal. Cole Hansmann blocked a shot. Connor Lampkin had two rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot.
It was Neier’s 1,003rd game in charge of the Knights since he took over as head coach in 1987-88 season.
“I don’t even know what number it is,” Neier said. “I don’t even think about that. All I think about is the next game.”
Neier’s 1,000th game was the Washington Tournament semifinal win over Pattonville Jan. 12.
“I just feel fortunate and blessed to be in a situation where I really enjoy coaching,” Neier said. “We’ve had great kids and unbelievable assistant coaches who have made my job so much easier.”