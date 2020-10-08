It was supposed to be another home game.
And, for St. Francis Borgia Regional Head Coach Dale Gildehaus, it was going to be a chance to face off against his close friend, Jeff Duncan.
Instead, Friday’s scheduled football game between the Knights and Parkway West had to be called off Friday morning.
“It was a very difficult week for my team as we tried to prepare for Parkway West, led by a very good friend Jeff Duncan,” Gildehaus said. “We were looking forward to playing even with the loss of Sam Heggemann and Luke Kloeppel the week before.
“Then we lost Nick Dyson (broken arm) and JJ McCubbin (hand injury),” Gildehaus said. “Our plans were to play, but when we lost another seven players on Thursday and another on Friday morning, I felt for the safety of our players it would be best to not play. I felt terrible when I had to call Jeff Duncan and tell Chris Arand, my athletic director. Honestly, I said to myself, what could I have done differently?”
Between COVID-19 quarantines and injuries, especially on the line, the Knights couldn’t field a competitive team.
“In the best interest and safety of our players, we feel it is necessary to cancel this game,” Borgia Athletic Director Chris Arand stated. “Before today (Friday), we were already going to be very thin on players, but after losing a couple more linemen, it was the deciding factor in canceling the game.”
So, while Parkway West was able to add a game, losing Saturday afternoon at Francis Howell to Lutheran North, 34-6, Borgia’s players and coaches were forced to remotely follow the games.
With the win, Lutheran North (1-0) rocketed to the top of the Class 3 District 3 standings over Borgia (2-3, 42.02).
Orchard Farm holds third at 3-3, 34.45 points.
Wright City is fourth at 3-3 overall and 27.7 points.
Herculaneum (0-4, 19.83) and Winfield (0-6, 16.98) are next in the standings.
Priory has not played yet.
At the same time, Borgia went back to work with the players it had available.
“The kids were upset,” Gildehaus said. “They wanted to play, but when they continued to see teammates not at practice everyone was concerned. On Friday, with a much smaller squad, we practiced with who we had. It actually turned into a freshman/sophomore practice with a few seniors and juniors. The kids have a great attitude and want to just get back on the field.”
Gildehaus said things are starting to return to normal.
“Today (Monday), Sam Heggemann was back ready to get back to work,” Gildehaus said. “Every day this week, we will get a couple of players back with everyone back on Friday ready to play. Yes, it makes things very difficult with kids coming back certain days of the week, but I’m just excited to have them back. We will be ready to play a very good St. Dominic team but I assure you, this team will be ready to play.”
Borgia is scheduled to host St. Dominic (4-2, 1-0) Friday at 7 p.m.
The teams have two common opponents. St. Dominic beat O’Fallon Christian, 35-7, while Borgia lost 34-26 to the Eagles.
Fox beat both Borgia, 25-20, and St. Dominic, 42-10.
St. Dominic’s other wins have come against St. Charles West, St. Charles and Vianney. The other loss was to Farmington, 29-28.
Gabe Serri already has thrown for over 1,000 yards this season. He’s completed 74 of 122 pass attempts for 1,185 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions.
On the ground, Jackson Overton leads the team with 100 carries for 611 yards and seven scores.
Nathan Neill is next with 64 carries for 306 yards and two touchdowns.
Serri has picked up 171 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries.
Serri has two favorite receivers with Ryan Schwendeman (29-355, four touchdowns) and Tate Cross (15-339, four touchdowns) leading the way.
Two other receivers, Luke Thomas and Cameron Whitt, have over 100 receiving yards. A total of 10 players have caught passes and six have at least one touchdown.
Knoll Hirtz is the team’s tackles leader with 54 and he also has four sacks and two fumble recoveries.
Both Thomas and Cross have intercepted two passes each.
Jack Heinrich has kicked three field goals to go with 24 extra points.