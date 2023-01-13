Fortunes remained the same for teams seeded at opposite ends of the 52th Annual Washington Boys Basketball Tournament Monday.
St. Francis Borgia (14-0), the top seed, ran through No. 8 Francis Howell Central (0-11), 85-50.
Borgia advances to play Priory in the semifinal round Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. after the No. 4 Ravens held off No. 5 Washington in the first round, 55-53.
The Spartans were able to keep it competitive for the first quarter, though the Knights ended the period with a 22-16 edge.
Borgia then powered its way to a 44-25 halftime lead. The score stood at 73-46 at the end of the third quarter.
“We had a lot of guys in the lineup and I think we wore them down a little bit,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “Part of that was our ability to push the ball up the court. We got some rebounds and took off up the floor and got quite a few easy baskets off good passing from (Adam) Rickman, Grant (Schroeder) and just about everybody. They were looking ahead for the open guy.”
Schroeder had his top scoring night of the season, finishing with 31 points. He shot 13-18 from the field, including 3-4 from three-point range and a perfect 2-2 from the free-throw line.
Schroeder added six rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Brody Denbow notched 18 points with two assists and one rebound.
Many of Schroeder and Denbow’s scores came at the receiving end of long passes from Rickman, who finished the game with a triple-double at 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, adding two steals.
“He was really terrific on the board and getting that ball into that outlet pass,” Neier said. “He made some nice, long passes to guys that led to easy buckets. He played very unselfishly and got the ball where it needed to go.”
Kaden Patke dropped through seven points and grabbed a rebound.
Sam Dunard posted five points, four rebounds, two steals and one block.
Tate Marquart acquired five points and one assist.
Nathan Kell contributed four points and three assists.
Justin Mort tabulated three points along with four rebounds and one assist.
Heath Landwehr had two assists and one rebound.
Drew Fischer grabbed two steals and made one assist.
Caden Carroll grabbed one rebound.
Ashton Matthews led the Spartans with 17 points. He was joined in double figures by teammate Keith Johnson with 13 points.
“Defensively, they caused some problems for us,” Neier said of the Spartans. “(Matthews) is tough to guard. He was getting around us and we were change our defenses around to try to slow him down.”
Other Howell Central scorers included Connor Casler (nine points), Nathan Rush (eight) and Gio Slivinski (three).
Other first round winners Monday included St. Charles, 68-57, over Pattonville, and St. Dominic, 88-46, over the St. Louis Homeschool Blue Knights.
The consolation semifinals begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday, followed by the championship semifinals at 7 p.m.
