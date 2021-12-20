Over the years, there’s been one team the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys basketball Knights have had more trouble with than any other — Duchesne.
However, Borgia was able to find success against their rival from St. Charles, winning 64-40.
“We played with a lot of energy and really got after it,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “Being able get the lead and maintain it was big in making them have to fight from behind.”
Borgia (4-3) opened with a 17-9 lead after one quarter and was up at the half, 31-21.
Duchesne (1-3) chipped back into Borgia’s lead and had it cut to five points, 41-36, when Borgia found its run.
Grant Schroeder hit back-to-back three-point baskets and Sam Dunard added another one to make it 50-36 after three quarters.
Dunard hit another three to start the fourth quarter, extending Borgia’s run to 12 points. It proved to be more than enough as the Pioneers were limited to four points over the final eight minutes.
“Getting hot at the end of the third quarter with those threes was a real turning point in the game,” Neier said.
Adam Rickman led Borgia in scoring with a double-double, scoring 22 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. He also had four assists, two blocked shots and two steals.
Rickman went 6-7 from the free-throw line. As a team, the Knights were 9-15 from the stripe.
Schroeder was held scoreless in the first quarter, but pumped in 19 points (17 in the middle two quarters) to step up when Duchesne concentrated on Rickman.
Schroeder also grabbed eight rebounds with three assists.
Dunard came off the bench to contribute 10 points, six rebounds and one assist. Both Dunard and Schroeder knocked down three three-point shots in the game. Borgia closed with seven threes.
Garren Parks had one of his best scoring games of the year, ending with eight points, four rebounds and one steal.
“We had three players reach double figures in scoring and another come close,” Neier said.
Nathan Kell scored three points.
Heath Landwehr ended with two points, four rebounds and a steal.
Zach Mort had two steals. Tate Marquart added one steal.
Cam Lee led the Duchesne Pioneers with 19 points.
Amorion Oliphant scored eight points.
Ryan Gancarz was next with five points.
Josh Baker-Mays and Ethan Kissell each added four points.
The Pioneers hit four three-point baskets with three of them coming in the first quarter.
Duchesne went 4-8 from the line.
The win marked the second year in a row Borgia has beaten the Pioneers. Last year, Borgia prevailed in St. Charles, 61-40.
Since 2006, Duchesne has an 11-10 edge on the Knights. The Pioneers handed the 1993-94 state championship Borgia team its lone loss on the season.
Borgia closes out the 2021 portion of the schedule on the road. The Knights play Friday in Columbia at Tolton Catholic in an Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division game.
“Hopefully, we’ll keep playing aggressively,” Neier said. “We’ll need it against Tolton.”
Borgia visits Sullivan Monday with the varsity game slated to start around 7 p.m.