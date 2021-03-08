St. Francis Borgia Regional boys basketball Head Coach Dave Neier called it.
Prior to the start of the Class 5 District 4 Tournament, Neier stated any one of the four schools in the event was capable of winning.
Despite the disparity of seeding, No. 1 Borgia had its hands full in a 57-45 win over fourth-seeded Union Tuesday at the Ray DeGreeff Memorial Gymnasium.
“Fortunately for us, we were able to cause some turnovers and get some easy buckets,” Neier said. “We were able to hit some outside shots. We weren’t really hot, but we hit a few to keep the lead. We were able to get the ball inside several times, especially at the beginning of the game. We did a good job passing the ball. Union did a good job of changing its defense around a little bit to take that away, and we didn’t adjust for a while.”
Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said his kids played hard.
“I’m proud of the way our kids competed,” Simmons said. “We really struggled to score the ball. It was 16-15 forever in the first half, and then they went on a little run. I thought it showed a lot of guts by our kids coming down eight out of halftime, and we cut it to four, and it was turning our way. We just couldn’t get that big bucket at the right moment. We had some good looks but couldn’t get the ball to go down.”
Neier said Union has much to be proud about for the way it played.
“Union really has a good young team,” Neier said. “They have a couple of guys who really anchor them with (Kaden) Motley and (Collin) Gerdel. Their younger players really did a good job tonight. We had trouble staying in front of them. They drove to the basket quite well and did a lot of good things out there.”
The same was true in the other semifinal, where second-seeded Pacific got a last-second three-point basket to edge past No. 3 Sullivan, 43-40. Borgia will host Pacific Friday at 6 p.m. for the district title.
Borgia (13-11) led 16-15 after one quarter and added to the margin in the second quarter. It was 28-19 at the half.
Union (12-13) chipped back in the third quarter. Borgia’s lead was 41-37 going to the final eight minutes.
“It’s hard to keep fighting uphill when it’s a three- to five-point game,” Simmons said. “At some point, you’ve got to take advantage of the situation to tie it or take the lead. We didn’t, and eventually they scored. I thought our kids competed and played their hearts out with extreme unselfishness and patience.”
With around four minutes to play, Union got to within a possession at 46-43, but Borgia freshman Adam Rickman scored, was fouled and hit the free throw with 3:55 to play.
That started a Borgia run, and the Knights built the lead up from there, winning by 12, 57-45.
“They kept fighting,” Neier said. “It seems like we came up with the big play when we needed it. They did a good job of keeping the pressure on us by making some buckets also. They have some good offensive firepower with Motley, Gerdel and Matthew Seely. Seely is a great three-point shooter. We lost him in the first half at times.”
The Knights came up with key defensive holds, including taking four charges during the game.
“I think we scored most of the time after those charges,” Neier said. “That came from our freshman, Adam Rickman. He did a good job of being in the middle of the lane and being in position when the guy came in to take the charge. That was a big difference in the ballgame, without a doubt. He did a pretty good job inside making some buckets inside, too. It takes a team, and guys did a good job getting the ball to him.”
Borgia hit four three-point baskets and went 9-16 from the free-throw line.
Union hit three three-point baskets and went 8-12 from the free-throw stripe.
Rickman was Borgia’s top scorer. The freshman netted 18 points. He went 6-9 from the free-throw line and also had seven rebounds, three blocked shots, two assists and a steal.
Max Meyers and Grant Schroeder both scored 11 points.
Meyers added six assists, three steals and a rebound.
Schroeder also had five rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Andrew Dyson closed with nine points. He hit two three-point baskets and also had five assists, four rebounds and three steals.
Ryan Kell contributed eight points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Sam Heggemann came off the bench to add three rebounds and an assist.
“Sam Heggemann did a great job when he came into the game getting some rebounds,” Neier said.
Andrew Patton blocked two shots and had one rebound.
“Every possession counts in the postseason,” Neier said. “We’ve got to keep doing those little things to keep getting better.”
For Union, Seely paced the attack with 12 points. He hit two three-point shots in the first quarter.
Motley and Gerdel each had nine points. Motley hit one three-point shot. Gerdel was 3-5 from the free-throw line.
Ryan Rapert was next with six points, all scored in the third quarter.
“I thought Ryan Rapert really played well for us tonight and really scored the ball well,” Simmons said. “Honestly, he could have been even more aggressive than he was. For a while there, he was our offense in ways.”
Nkosi Hanley’s five points all came in the third quarter as well.
Seniors Mason Bailey and Lance Corum scored two points apiece.
“I thought all of our guys played well,” Simmons said. “It’s tough to end the season this way.”
Simmons feels Union has a bright future but knows the two seniors both made important contributions over the past four years.
“It’s always tough to say goodbye to seniors,” Simmons said. “Lance and Mason are fighters. They’re undersized, but they have the hearts of giants, and they play hard.”
Union had many young players see important minutes during the year, including the freshmen, Hanley and Rapert.
“We’ve got a lot of young kids who played a lot of basketball this year,” Simmons said. “I thought we were playing our best basketball at the end, especially defensively on the glass. We’ve got to improve our shooting. The kids will put in the work. It will get better. I’m excited for the future.”