Historically, it’s been one of St. Francis Borgia’s toughest boys basketball venues.
But, thanks to a fast start, the Knights raced to a 68-45 win Friday at Duchesne.
“It was a great team effort victory over a really good Duchesne team,’ Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “They will keep getting better. They have football players who went pretty deep into the playoffs and recently joined the team.”
Borgia (10-0) outscored the Pioneers (2-3) by a 22-5 margin in the first quarter and worked from there.
“Our kids played well,” Neier said. “That fast start made the difference. A lot of guys stepped up and it was a great team effort.”
Borgia led at the intermission, 37-23. It was 51-37 through three quarters. Borgia sealed the win with a 17-5 fourth quarter.
Borgia knocked down six three-point baskets and went 8-17 from the free-throw line.
Junior Brody Denbow was the scoring leader with 17 points. He also had three assists, two rebounds and two steals.
“Brody got a lot of baskets with good passes while beating everybody down the court,” Neier said.
Adam Rickman closed with a double-double, recording 16 points and 13 rebounds. He also handed out eight assists, grabbed four steals and blocked two shots.
“Overall, it was a really solid game for him,” Neier said.
Sam Dunard closed with 12 points, four rebounds, a blocked shot and a steal.
“Sam played a good, solid defensive game,” Neier said. “He was one of our leaders in defensive points.”
Tate Marquart scored eight points with an assist and a rebound.
Heath Landwehr closed with seven points and two rebounds.
Nathan Kell netted six points with three rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Kaden Patke chipped in with two points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Drew Fischer added three assists and a rebound.
Justin Mort posted two assists and one rebound.
The Knights played without senior Grant Schroeder.
“Grant had back spasms, but wanted to play,” Neier said. “He tried to go, but couldn’t.”
Neier noted that Schroeder received treatment over the weekend and was questionable for Monday’s game at Westminster Christian Academy.
