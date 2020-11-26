After a season of streaks, the St. Francis Borgia Regional basketball Knights are looking to rebound in 2020-21.
Dave Neier’s Knights went 14-13 overall last season, 3-5 in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division.
In league play, the Knights swept St. Mary’s and split with St. Dominic.
Borgia also claimed the Washington Tournament title, finished second at the Union Tournament and third in the Borgia Turkey Tournament.
Borgia picked up one of its biggest wins ever over Vianney as Max Meyers knocked down nine three-point baskets Feb. 25 on Tractor Night, 71-38.
The Knights reached the district semifinals before falling to top-seeded Westminster Christian Academy, 56-45.
Neier has experienced players coming back.
“There is a lot of potential in this group because they work extremely hard,” Neier said. “We are somewhat undersized, but will be able to make up for that with how hard they work. We have a few returning players who missed all of last season with football injuries that will also be a big factor for our team.”
Meyers is back for his senior season and the 5-8 guard averaged 7.8 points and 2.6 assists per game last winter.
Meyers is capable of getting into a groove shooting the ball, shown by his performance against Vianney.
Andrew Patton gives Borgia size in the post. Listed at 6-6, Patton averaged 5.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game last season. He missed the stretch run due to injury, but returned for the postseason.
Andrew Dyson, a 6-2 senior guard, had some big scoring games and ended up averaging 5.9 points per contest.
Four other players with past experience have returned as well.
Ryan Kell is a 6-2 senior guard who missed nearly all of last season with a football injury. He’s healthy and ready to go this year.
Grant Schroeder, a 5-10 sophomore guard, picked up valuable playing time last season.
Trent Marquart, a 6-0 senior guard, and Garren Parks, a 6-3 junior forward, also saw playing time last winter.
Borgia will be looking for consistency.
Replacing three key players from last season, Alex Brinkmann, Cole Weber and Trent Strubberg, will be a key for this team.
Brinkmann was the team’s top scorer and rebounder. Brinkmann also was among the team leaders in assists and steals and always hustled on the court. He’s playing at Central Methodist University now.
Weber was the top outside shooter and he moved inside to help out defensively as well. He knocked down 72 three-point shots last year.
Strubberg was Borgia’s point guard and he was able to stay calm against many teams with pressure defenses. He also was able to hit huge shots over his career with a couple of game-tying or game-winning shots from half court.
Neier is being assisted by Adam Fischer, Mike Scheer, Patrick Kimminau and Danny Haddox.
Neier also had an eventful year last season. He was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame last January in Springfield.
The Knights open the season in the 68th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament as the fourth seed. The Knights will have to open against rival Pacific, which also returns many key players from last season. The Indians have a new head coach this season in Cody Bradfisch.
From there, Borgia will face either top-seeded Ft. Zumwalt North or No. 8 Gateway City Elite in the second round.
Borgia opens Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division play at home Saturday, Dec. 5, against St. Mary’s.