They’ve been there, done that and have the plaques to prove it.
St. Francis Borgia Regional is no stranger to playing in MSHSAA football district championship games, and the Knights are in the same situation this year.
Borgia (7-3) travels to Lutheran North Friday for a 7 p.m. game against the 4-0 Crusaders.
It will be a closed game. To get into the game, a fan must be on a pass list with each participant getting two passes. Masks are required and tickets are $5 each.
For those who can’t attend, KLPW will have the game on its sports stream.
Prepcasts.com is showing the game on its website with a $10 charge.
Borgia’s players know the team needs nothing less than a perfect game.
“We’ve got to train for the Super Bowl,” Borgia quarterback Sam Heggemann said. “We’re playing a college football team. It will take a lot of heart and a lot of work.”
Lutheran North won the Class 2 state title in 2019 and has been unbeaten since falling to Blair Oaks to end the 2018 season.
This year, the Crusaders started play with a 34-6 win over Parkway West at Francis Howell Oct. 3.
Lutheran North then defeated Trinity, 34-7 before topping St. Mary’s, 33-20.
After receiving a first-round bye in the Class 3 District 3 playoffs, the Crusaders shut out Wright City last week, 59-0.
“It’s great to be there,” Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus said. “But someday we’ve got to win this thing. We’re going against Lutheran North and everybody knows we’re not the favorite.”
For the Knights, this is the fourth season in a row the team has reached the district title contest.
“We’re looking to change it this year,” Borgia senior Sam Schmidt said. “This is the fourth year in a row we’re going to the final. We’ve got to win.”
Heggemann said it was his third district title game.
“That’s an awesome feeling of getting the chance to play for the district title,” Heggemann said.
Borgia lost last year on a Saturday afternoon in St. Louis to Roosevelt in the team’s return to Class 3.
In 2018, Camdenton blasted the Knights in a frigid championship contest by the Lake of the Ozarks.
The 2017 season ended at Borgia as Rolla defeated the Knights.
The 2016 Knights were beaten in the semifinals at Parkway West.
Westminster Christian Academy defeated the Knights for district titles in both 2014 and 2013.
Borgia lost in the opening round to St. Clair in 2012.
Borgia’s last district championship was 2011, when the Knights reached the Class 4 quarterfinals before losing to MICDS.
Carl Reed is the head coach of the Crusaders and he has a massive amount of talent to get the job done.
Travion Ford, who has verbally committed to the University of Missouri, is just one of Lutheran North’s many standout players. He’s expected to play defensive end in college, but he also plays tight end for the Crusaders.
Ford has 24 total tackles, three sacks and a fumble recovery through four games.
Toriano Pride, a junior, has over 20 scholarship offers from major NCAA Division I schools at cornerback. He’s also a running back.
Pride has 13 total tackles and a fumble recovery on defense. Offensively, he’s rushed 23 times for 169 yards and three touchdowns. He’s caught four passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns.
The Crusaders have size on the line. Three players tip the scales at over 300 pounds. Several others are over 250.
Brian Brown is the quarterback and he has completed 12 of 25 pass attempts for 177 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.
Ali Wells is the top running back with 54 carries for 471 yards and three touchdowns.
Jaylin Carson has 28 carries for 266 yards and four scores.
Brown has carried the ball 25 times for 175 yards and two touchdowns.
Pride has been the top receiving target so far. Kevon Jacobs also has four receptions for 51 yards.
Terrance Fuller is another defensive player to watch and he has 24 total tackles and five sacks.
Former Pacific player Makai Parton has 12 tackles with one sack and leads the team in fumble recoveries with three.
Parton also has three carries for 29 yards and one touchdown offensively.
Friday’s winner will face either Blair Oaks or Centralia Friday, Nov. 20, in the Class 3 quarterfinals.