Ft. Zumwalt East earned a win in its home pool Wednesday over Washington and St. Francis Borgia Regional.
The host Lions scored 141 points to take first place in the triangular meet, held at the St. Peters Rec-Plex. Borgia scored 93 points for second, and Washington recorded 67 points.
The Knights took first place in three races — the 200 freestyle relay, 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke.
Borgia’s foursome of Ian Pfeiffer, Zach Posinski, Gabe Rio and Aidan Garlock won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:37.55.
Garlock swam to first place in the 100 butterfly in 55.97.
Rio won the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.31.
“We knew going in that Ft. Zumwalt East was going to be a really tough team and they were,” Borgia Head Coach Jennifer Alferman-Molitor said. “But the better the competition, the better the times. Aidan Garlock dropped over six seconds in the 200 IM. He completely obliterated the school record of 2:09.21 with a time of 2:02.96. That time puts him in for state at No. 8.”
Washington did not record a race win but also lowered times.
“It’s hard to believe we have one meet left before the GAC conference meet,” Moreland said. “Our eyes are on achieving times that will qualify for a chance to compete at the state meet. So far, all three relays have posted consideration times. Now we are working on improving those times along with qualifying in some individual events.”
Borgia’s Garlock was in the 200 individual medley in 2:02.96.
Pfeiffer swam second in the 100 backstroke in 1:04.61.
Garlock, Rio, Posinski and Pfeiffer teamed up for second place in the 400 medley relay in 3:44.35.
Washington’s 200 medley relay team of Todd Bobo, Gavin Poole, Aaron Brinkmann and Ben Loesing placed second in 1:59.44.
Bobo was second in the 100 freestyle in 54.94.
Washington’s and Borgia’s third-place finishers included:
• Borgia’s 200 medley relay team of Alan Weidemann, Will Jett, Hunter Smith and Nick Haberberger in 2:05.27.
• Washington’s 200 freestyle relay team of Brinkmann, Michael Hotra, Brayden Kriete and Poole in 1:55.75.
• Washington’s Loesing in the 50 freestyle in 27.38.
• Borgia’s Posinski in the 100 freestyle (57.16) and 200 freestyle (2:05.92).
• Borgia’s Jett in the 500 freestyle in 6:08.11.
• Washington’s Poole in the 100 butterfly in 1:02.47.
• Washington’s Brinkmann in the 100 breaststroke in 1:14.71.
• Borgia’s Pfeiffer in the 200 individual medley in 2:15.6.
After swimming Thursday in a triangular meet at MICDS, Borgia’s next scheduled meet was set for Friday at 4 p.m. in Farmington.
Washington returns to the Rec-Plex Monday to match up against Ft. Zumwalt South in a dual meet at 3:30 p.m.