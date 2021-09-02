On a hot August weekend, there probably wasn’t a better place to be than in the pool.
That’s where the St. Francis Borgia Regional and Washington swim teams found themselves Saturday, opening the season at the St. Peters Rec-Plex for the Ft. Zumwalt West Invitational.
Ft. Zumwalt East took top honors in the team standings with 363 points. Francis Howell (235), Clayton (206), Wentzville Liberty (175) and Ft. Zumwalt West (161) rounded out the top five.
The swim Knights placed eighth with 116 points.
“The boys did well,” Borgia Head Coach Jennifer Alferman-Molitor said. “I definitely see some areas where we need some work, but I am very happy with the times they got. Most boys either got a PR (personal record) or were very close to it. Most of their PRs they got mid- to late season last year, so for them to hit those times this early is impressive.”
Washington earned 19 points to finish in 13th place.
“I was very proud of the team,” Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland said.
“I think some of the boys were surprised with their performance while others are now more determined to work even harder. First meet of the season and we already have some personal best times.”
Other team scores included Hannibal (139), Timberland (131), Ft. Zumwalt South (87), Holt (58), Francis Howell Central (35) and Francis Howell North (28).
Borgia junior Aidan Garlock and freshman Ian Pfeiffer had the top finish of area athletes in the event as Garlock took third in the 100 freestyle (50.94) and Pfeiffer third in the 500 freestyle (5:31.99).
Garlock additionally placed fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:09.28) and Pfeiffer took eighth in the 100 backstroke (1:04.79).
“Ian Pfeiffer has been swimming competitively for a while,” Alferman-Molitor said. “He had an awesome 500 free.”
Gabe Rio placed fourth in the 50 freestyle (23.22) for the Knights and fifth in the 100 butterfly (58.6).
Borgia’s relay team of Rio, Pfeiffer, Garlock and Hunter Smith placed fourth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:41.33) and sixth in the 200 medley relay (1:50.85).
Smith also took 10th place in the 500 freestyle (6:31.72).
Will Jett placed seventh in the 200 freestyle (2:13.76) and ninth in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.84).
“Will Jett had an awesome 200 free that bumped him into top eight,” Alferman-Molitor said. “It was a very impressive race for him.”
Washington relay teams earned two top 10 finishes.
Donovan McKenzie, Luke Mauchenheimer, Michael Hotra and Gavin Poole finished ninth in the 400 freestyle relay in 4:52.01.
Ben Loesing, Aidan Brinkmann, Aaron Brinkmann and Poole placed 10th for the Jays in the 200 freestyle relay (1:56.83).
The Knights will next hit the pool Friday, Sept. 10, for a dual meet against Washington at the Four Rivers YMCA.
The Blue Jays have three meets between now and then, including a dual meet Tuesday at Affton and a tri-meet Friday at Westminster Christian Academy that includes Rockwood Summit at 4 p.m.