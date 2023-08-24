The Knights saw what they needed to see on the gridiron Friday.
St. Francis Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus said the team got everything they wanted to out of their preseason jamboree, which featured scrimmages with Washington, Wright City and Warrenton.
“A jamboree is an opportunity to work hard and we’ve got to get ready for Pacific. We had a lot of sophomores playing, and that’s great. It gives them a chance to see ‘(Wow), the game moves faster.’ The Hellebuschs and the Volmerts and the Maunes and the Zeitzmanns — they’re all sophomores. They’re so good and they’re going to get better and they’re going to be fine, but it’s a step at a time.”
Borgia’s offense turned in touchdown plays against all three opponents.
“We had some (big plays), but not as many as we wanted,” Gildehaus said.“I think Koen Zeltmann made some nice passes. We dropped some passes, so we go back to work. That’s why you practice. It’s going to be a long, hot week, so we’ve got some times in of when we’re going to practice and we go back to work.”
Borgia started the night against Warrenton. After the Knights got their licks in on offense, Warrenton unleashed a pass-happy attack featuring a lot of deep throws.
“We beat them pretty bad last year and they wanted to play defense first,” Gildehaus said. “We scored on them, but then (Head Coach Jason Koper) wanted to pound it. I think he threw five home run (balls). So, they’re good. They’re a team to be reckoned with. Their best kid is a freshman. He’s got speed and he’s got size. They completed some long passes and that’s where we need to get better. Back to work tomorrow, 7:30 by God we’ll be on the field and we’ll go back to work.”
Borgia’s offense found paydirt a couple of times on the ground against Wright City. Nathan Kell carried a sweep for a 25-yard touchdown run and Sebastian Filla punched one in up the middle from five yards out.
Backup quarterback Jace Mittler also hit wide receiver Max Borgerding for a touchdown pass down the sideline in front of the home bleachers.
“What a great crowd for a jamboree,” Gildehaus said. “Holy cow. Our student section was outstanding.”
The Knights concluded the evening against Washington in an evenly matched outing where both teams put together a touchdown drive and both teams had a big defensive stop.
Kell carried a 30-yard sweep against Washington that set Borgia up for Tate Marquart to punch in a touchdown from short yardage.
Marquart also made the big play on defense, pulling off a diving interception over the middle of the field that stopped Washington’s attempt to drive for a second score.
“They love it,” Gildehaus said of the crosstown rivalry. “It’s competitive. Everyone’s a bit cocky here and there, but it’s fun that we played each other. Coach (Matt) Klein’s a class gentleman. I’ve just known him for a short period of time, and they’re going to do fine. We’ve got some catching up to do, but you saw the atmosphere there.”
Borgia opens the regular season against Pacific Friday with the Knights looking to defend their home turf.
“They beat us two years ago,” Gildehaus said. “For a number of years in a row we beat them, but two years ago they spanked us. Here. We got them down there last year and they’ll be ready to go up here again this year.”
