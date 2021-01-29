Despite most of a 15-point lead disappearing in the final 5:09, the St. Francis Borgia Regional basketball Knights were able to scrape out a 62-58 win Monday over Waynesville at the Union Boys Basketball Tournament.
“Waynesville has a very talented team with extreme quickness,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “When they got behind at the end, and had to come back without any fouls, they really got after it. We made some mistakes and they came back.
“Our kids did a lot of good things out there and hit some big shots early,” Neier said. “We scored a lot of points in the first half, but we gave up a lot of points, too. We didn’t match up quite right and a couple of their guards were going right around us without help from the back line.”
Borgia (7-6) will face Ft. Zumwalt South (10-4) Friday at 7 p.m. in the semifinal round. That’s a rematch of last year’s semifinal game, won by Borgia.
“We’re going to play a great team Friday,” Neier said. “They really played an outstanding game against Union. There are a lot of shooters on that team. They do a good job getting the ball to the open man to shoot. We’ve really got a challenge coming up for us.”
The Knights held a 19-17 lead after one quarter and got a long basket from Ryan Kell at the buzzer to lead at the half, 35-31. Kell was not far from the Borgia bench when he heaved the ball over half the court and scored at the buzzer.
Borgia led 50-39 after three quarters and seemed to be breaking away.
The Knights went ahead, 56-41, on a three-point play by Grant Schroeder with 5:35 to play. However, Waynesville netted the next 12 points to close the gap.
The Tigers got a six-point run by Michael Lewis, who scored, got a steal and scored, got another steal and was fouled. He hit both free throws.
Between the hustle of Lewis, usage of timeouts by Waynesville Head Coach Chris Pilz and fouling, the Tigers were able to slow time and close to within a possession.
The Tigers had the ball in the offensive end when Borgia freshman Adam Rickman leaped to snag a pass and he scored at the opposite end.
After Waynesville’s Xay McArthur and Borgia’s Schroeder exchanged baskets, Waynesville’s Jared Hyatt hit a three-point shot to make it a two-point game, 60-58.
The Tigers continued to foul and put Rickman at the line with 10.1 seconds to play.
Needing to hit both free throws to seal the win, Rickman rolled the first one into the basket off the front of the rim. The second one also went down and Borgia was able to seal the victory.
“Offensively and defensively, we’ve got to find a way to be a little more consistent on the court,” Neier said. “We’ve got to play well for a whole game. Right now, we’re playing well in parts and we’re making mistakes during the other parts. It’s good to come out with a win when you’re making mistakes, but you have to learn from those mistakes or you’re not going to get any better.”
Borgia’s Andrew Patton led the Knights in scoring w ith 12 points.
A trio of Knights ended with 11 points as Rickman, Kell and Max Meyers all concluded at that mark.
Schroeder netted nine points. Andrew Dyson scored six points and Sam Heggemann netted two points.
Borgia hit nine three-point baskets. Meyers and Kell each had three. Dyson sank two and Rickman posted one three.
Borgia also went 7-10 from the free-throw line.
“We’ve been doing a little better with free throws,” Neier said. “We’ve been really working hard on that.”
Lewis paced the Tigers with 21 points. He hit a three-point basket and was 6-6 from the free-throw line. Additionally, Lewis flew around the court, frequently hitting the floor while trying to make plays.
McArthur netted 14 points.
Hyatt concluded with 10 points, including two of Waynesville’s five three-point baskets.
Tyrique Brooks scored six points while Noel Okeke added three points. AJ Martin and Keyshawn Smith both scored two points.
Overall, Waynesville hit five three-point baskets and went 9-10 from the free-throw line.
The game did have one oddity. Both teams wore dark uniforms due to confusion. Borgia wore its blue uniforms while Waynesville was dressed in black. Borgia was the top seed, but Waynesville was listed on top in the bracket.
Borgia returns Friday to face Ft. Zumwalt South in the semifinals. Waynesville will play Union Thursday at 7 p.m. in the consolation semifinals.