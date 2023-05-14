Returning to the site of one of their biggest wins, the St. Francis Borgia baseball Knights (19-5) earned a 3-1 win at Lutheran South (12-16) in Affton Wednesday.
“It was nice reliving old memories from that great win four years ago,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “Never will forget that classic.”
Borgia started its run to the 2019 Class 4 state title with a 7-6 sectional win at Lutheran South after trailing three times in the game. The Knights scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to come back from a final 6-4 deficit.
In Wednesday’s game, Borgia led for most of the contest. The Knights scored a run in the top of the first. Lutheran South tied it in the bottom of the fourth, but Borgia scored two more runs in the top of the fifth.
The Knights outhit Lutheran South, 8-3. The Lancers made two errors to Borgia’s one.
Jack Nobe went the distance for the Knights, allowing one run on three hits and a walk. He struck out 13 batters.
At the plate, Nobe had two hits, including a home run.
“Jack Nobe put us on his shoulders today,” Struckhoff said. “He had a complete game, three-hitter with 13 Ks plus a big two-run homer in the fifth after they had tied it in the fourth. Just a great performance from a great player.”
Tyler Kromer had three hits, all singles.
“Tyler Kromer also had a big game with three hits,” Struckhoff said. “He showed off his speed with a couple of them on the infield.”
Tanner McPherson singled twice and Justin Mort had one hit.
“Tanner McPherson just continued his offensive consistency with a couple more hits,” Struckhoff said. “Their pitcher (Logan) Slinkard (St. Louis Community College commit) did a good job making the pitches he needed to when we got runners on base most of the game.”
Reagan Kandlbinder drew two walks.
Henry Vedder was hit by a pitch. Nobe stole a base and Mort added a sacrifice fly.
Nobe scored two of the runs. Kromer scored once.
Nobe drove in two runs and Mort had one RBI.
“Justin Mort had a nice piece of situational hitting with a sac fly in the first, scoring Nobe to get us the lead,” Struckhoff said.
Slinkard pitched six innings for the Lancers, taking the loss. He allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits, two walks and a hit batter while striking out five.
Jack Bussen pitched the final inning, allowing a hit.
Mac Floyd (double), Vince Dalton (home run) and Connor Terbrock each had one hit.
Dalton scored the run and drove in himself.
Borgia opens postseason play Wednesday in the opening round of the Class 5 District 5 Tournament at Union. The Knights were seeded third and will play No. 6 Union at 6:30 p.m.
Semifinals will be at Union while the title contest will be played at Washington’s South Point facility.