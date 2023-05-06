Thwarting a seventh-inning comeback attempt, the St. Francis Borgia baseball Knights held off Hermann Tuesday, 8-6.

“Too close for comfort at the end as Hermann kept battling,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “We made some mistakes in the field late and it almost cost us. Tough environment at Hermann as the field was very dry and dusty, plus the wind was strong. Lots of stops in action to let the dust settle.”