Thwarting a seventh-inning comeback attempt, the St. Francis Borgia baseball Knights held off Hermann Tuesday, 8-6.
“Too close for comfort at the end as Hermann kept battling,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “We made some mistakes in the field late and it almost cost us. Tough environment at Hermann as the field was very dry and dusty, plus the wind was strong. Lots of stops in action to let the dust settle.”
Hermann (12-9) scored at the start and end of the game, pushing two runs across the plate in the first and coming back with four more in the bottom of the seventh.
Borgia (16-5) had smooth sailing for much of the game after Hermann’s first, but grabbed the lead with six runs in the second.
Borgia added single runs in the fourth and sixth innings.
“We put a lot of runners on base (20), but were only able to get eight home,” Struckhoff said. “We had a huge second inning, scoring six runs with two outs.”
Reagan Kandlbinder led Borgia both on the mound and at the plate. He pitched all seven innings, allowing six runs (one earned) on nine hits while striking out four. Three Borgia errors led to five Hermann runs.
“After a rough first inning, Reagan Kandlbinder settled in and dominated from the second through the sixth innings,” Struckhoff said. “It was good to see him respond to the adversity and overcome it. That’s a trait all baseball players need.”
At the plate, Kandlbinder doubled and tripled, driving in one run.
Jack Nobe had three hits for the Knights, including a triple.
Justin Mort singled twice. Kaden Patke, Kabren Koelling, Noah Hendrickson and Tyler Kromer singled once.
Kromer drew two walks. Drew Eckhoff, Patke, Mort and Hendrickson walked once.
Tanner McPherson was hit by pitches twice and had a sacrifice fly.
Patke and Ben Nieder scored two runs. Nobe, McPherson, Mort and Kromer scored once.
Nobe drove in three runs while Kandlbinder, McPherson and Koelling each had one RBI.
“Jack Nobe and Reagan Kandlbinder led us at the plate,” Struckhoff said. “Tanner McPherson also contributed hugely with a sac fly and two hit by pitches.”
Gavin Hackmann led the Bearcats offensively with two hits, including a home run and a double. He scored once and drove in five.
Trace Erfling and Charlie Tyree both had two singles. Gavin Moore, Parker Anderson and Reese Rehmert singled.
Anderson scored two runs. Erfling, Tyree, Hackmann and Lane Kohlbusch scored once.
Hackmann drove in five of the runs and Moore had one RBI.
Trent Lampkin pitched the first three innings and took the loss. He allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits, three walks and two hit batters. Lampkin struck out one.
Kohlbusch pitched three innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk. He struck out one.
Rane Rehmert pitched the final inning, allowing two walks.
After facing Union in an important game with district seeding implications Thursday, the Knights close the regular season with games at Lutheran South next Wednesday and a home game against Webster Groves next Friday.
Hermann played Thursday at New Haven and faces Wright City and Linn Saturday.
The Bearcats close the regular season at Wellsville-Middletown Monday.