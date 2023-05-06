Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.