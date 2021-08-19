It’s a new era at St. Francis Borgia Regional High School.
With few returning players, Dale Gildehaus’ football Knights are trying to gain experience in a hurry.
The team held a three-hour practice with a scrimmage Saturday.
“It was very productive,” Gildehaus said. “I thought we made mistakes, but we’re developing. We’re looking forward to this week’s jamboree.”
Borgia hosts a four-team scrimmage event Friday night starting at 6 p.m. Washington, St. Clair and Warrenton will visit, and the Knights will face them all.
Gildehaus indicated a lot of questions concerning the projected starting lineup could be answered at the jamboree.
The quarterback spot likely will be shared between junior Ben Roehrig and Koen Zeltmann.
Ben had some good throws, and Koen did some nice things,” Gildehaus said. “They’re both starting to grow up a little.”
Running back Trenton Volmert and receiver Jordan Mohesky showed speed during the scrimmage, and both are expected to see considerable playing time.
Up front, the Knights are replacing their entire offensive line from last season. Senior Will Warden will anchor it from the center position.
“Will has shown good intelligence at center,” Gildehaus said. “He has good quickness.”
From there, Jacob Gildehaus, Ryan Kampschroeder and Nick Elbert are players who could see time. Tony Fortner, a newcomer, also could jump into the mix there or at other spots.
“Our line is in flux with nobody coming back,” Gildehaus said.
Defensively, Gildehaus has seen positives from two newcomers, Luke Kopmann and Liam Kluesner.
“They’ve got a chance to be good,” Gildehaus said.
He also cited leadership qualities of Kabren Koelling.
Gildehaus feels it will be vital to gain any edge possible, and that might come on special teams.
At kicker, Zach Mort has some experience. Freshman Haylee Stieffermann also is pressing to get some time at kicker.
After hosting the jamboree, the Knights will stay home to host Pacific Aug. 27 in the first week of games.
“We know this is going to take time,” Gildehaus said. “It’s not where we will be in Week 1 but where we will be in Week 10.”