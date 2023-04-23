The latest winning streak for the St. Francis Borgia baseball Knights pushed up to four Tuesday.
Borgia (13-2, 5-1) won on the road at Lutheran St. Charles (4-12, 2-3), 6-1.
“For the second time this season, we were able to beat Lutheran’s ace, Brody Short,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “He was up to 91 miles per hour against us, but we did a good job getting some early runs and also pushed his pitch count up. They are a talented team so it’s always good to get a win versus them.”
Borgia got to Short for two runs in the top of the second inning and knocked him from the game while adding another run in the fifth.
While Lutheran got that run back in the home half of the fifth, Borgia added three insurance runs in the top of the seventh to seal the win.
Henry Vedder paced the Knights on both sides of the ball, going 3-3 at the plate while also earning the win on the mound.
“He made his varsity pitching debut and didn’t disappoint, going 5.2 innings giving up only two hits and one earned run while striking out 7,” Struckhoff said. “Just a great performance by the freshman.”
Vedder ripped two doubles, drove in a run and scored once.
Tanner McPherson also produced at the plate with a double, a single and one run batted in. He was also hit by a pitch.
“McPherson also continued his recent hot streak at the dish,” Struckhoff said. “He had two more hits, one being a double. He’s really seeing the ball well right now.”
Justin Mort singled and drove in two runs.
“Justin Mort finally found some luck with a big two-run single to left in the seventh,” Struckhoff said. “He’s been hitting the ball great lately, but just right at people. He deserved this one.”
Noah Hendrickson singled, walked and scored.
Kabren Koelling drew a pair of walks.
Tyler Kromer walked once.
In 4.1 innings, Short allowed three runs on two hits and three walks. He struck out eight.
Will Powell was the first pitcher out of the bullpen for the Cougars. In 2.1 innings, he allowed three runs on six hits and a walk.
Sam Calleros came in to get the final out.
Anden Hyde and Short had the only two Lutheran hits in the contest, both singles.
Hyde also walked and stole a base.
Carson Colbert and Short each drew a walk.
Ryan Brettelle was hit by a pitch.
Borgia was scheduled to play on its home field Thursday against St. Mary’s, but was rained out. Next up for the Knights is a Tuesday road game at Tolton, set to start at 5 p.m.
