St. Francis Borgia’s wrestling Knights tied a ribbon on the 2022 calendar year Thursday, placing 10th at Hillsboro’s Don Fuhrman Duals Tournament.
Borgia was swept in Pool B matchups at the tournament, falling to St. Charles West, 54-24, Pacific, 63-6, Kirkwood, 66-18, and Mexico, 54-24.
“We were really happy to be able to get into the dual tournament at Hillsboro over the holiday break,” Borgia Head Coach Rick Hellebusch said. “We were able to get our kids lots of matches and that was what we are after. We were disappointed in our performance as a whole because we did not feel like we wrestled up to our potential, however we did see improvement as the day went on. We still have a lot to work on and look forward to next year at Hillsboro with all of our wrestlers returning, we have no where to go but up.”
In the final round, wrestling for ninth place, Festus outscored the Knights, 47-30.
Borgia left four weights open, 106, 126, 132 and 215.
The Knights’ lineup gathered the following individual results in the five rounds of duals:
• Liam Callahan (113) — 2-3 with forfeit wins against Mexico and Festus.
• Lincoln Schaefer (120) — 3-2, he pinned Kirkwood’s Luke Schanz (1:11) and Festus’ Josh Deimund (1:28). He also picked up six points in a forfeit win against St. Charles West.
• Adam Ashworth (138) — 3-2, he pinned St. Charles West’s Anthony Guccione (5:11) and Mexico’s Casey Minter (3:14) and drew a forfeit win against Kirkwood.
• Kamper Brinkmann (144) — 0-5.
• Ben Meyers (150) — 0-1.
• Nate Clarkson (150/157) — 1-3, alternating between two weight classes he scored a pin on Festus’ Dawson Tucker (3:15) in a 150-pound match
• Braxtyn Frankenberg (150/157) — 2-3, also switching between two weights he was able to pin St. Charles West’s Tristan Webb (0:37) and Mexico’s Jacob Johnson (1:27) in 157-pound matchups.
• Estiven Levin (165) — 0-5.
• Nick Haberberger (175) — 1-4, he was unopposed in the dual with Pacific, earning six points via forfeit.
• Will Clarkson (190) — 1-4, he pinned Festus’ Owen Gardner (4:44).
• Hunter Smith (285) — 4-1, he pinned Kirkwood’s Lorenzo Brinkley (1:09) and Mexico’s Marcos Matuz (0:30) and gained forfeit wins against both St. Charles West and Festus.
The Knights compete in a tri-meet Tuesday at St. Pius X in Festus, starting at 5:30 p.m.