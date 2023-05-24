Recording the biggest rally of the Class 5 District 5 Tournament so far, the St. Francis Borgia baseball Knights held off upset-minded Capital City Saturday at South Point, 11-5.
“It wasn’t pretty,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “We made too many mistakes, whether it was physical, mental or not executing. That happens. We were mentally tough enough to grind through, even when they took the lead, we ground through got some guys home and took advantage. We had some better at-bats, especially in the sixth inning, to put the game away and get a little insurance.”
The third-seeded Knights (22-5) needed a five-run sixth inning to defeat No. 7 Capital City (12-20) and advance to Monday’s championship game against top-seeded Washington.
“It’s going to be a fun atmosphere, Borgia versus Washington. I don’t know whether this has ever happened before.”
The tournament’s highest scoring game to that point started with a three-run Borgia outburst in the bottom of the first.
Capital City came back to tie it in the top of the second, scoring a trio of unearned runs.
Borgia again slipped on top with a run in the bottom of the fourth, but Capital City moved on top, 5-4, in the top of the fifth.
Borgia retook the lead in the bottom of the fifth, 6-5, and added five insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Borgia outhit Capital City, 10-3. The Knights made two errors to one for the Cavaliers.
“We’ve been a lot more secure with the ball,” Struckhoff said. “We’ve been a lot more in the strike zone and better at-bats for most of the season. We’re 22-5 for a reason. We’re better than what we played today.”
Caden Carroll was the winning pitcher for Borgia, going six innings while allowing five runs (two earned) on three hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out five.
Carroll was near the pitch limit when Reagan Kandlbinder moved to the mound for the seventh. Kandlbinder walked one and struck out one in a scoreless frame.
Offensively, Jack Nobe and Noah Hendrickson led the way with three hits apiece. Hendrickson doubled.
Justin Mort knocked out two singles.
Kandlbinder and Tyler Kromer each ended with one hit.
Borgia batters drew seven walks with Drew Eckhoff and Kromer each recording two. Mort, Kabren Koelling and Henry Vedder each had one walk.
Borgia batters were hit by pitches six times. Tanner McPherson led the way with two. Vedder, Kromer, Kandlbinder and Hendrickson were hit once.
Kandlbinder had a sacrifice fly.
Vedder and Kromer both scored twice. Eckhoff, Nobe, McPherson, Kandlbinder, Hendrickson, Cohen Jasper and Ben Nieder scored once.
Mort drove in three runs. Eckhoff, Nobe and Hendrickson each had two RBIs. Kandlbinder and Kromer drove in one run apiece.
Brian Pace started on the mound for Capital City and went four innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits, two walks and four hit batters. He struck out four.
Trey Jennings took the loss, allowing two runs on a hit, two walks and a hit batter.
Kaiden Menning pitched one inning, allowing five runs on two hits, three walks and a hit batter.
Hayden Carroll pitched the seventh, allowing two hits while striking out one.
Blake Holtmeyer doubled while Ben Turner and Caydin Engelbrecht both singled.
Justin Sullens walked and was hit by a pitch. Jamisen Schwarzer and Holtmeyer walked.
Holtmeyer stole a base and scored twice.
Noah Nicklas, Engelbrecht and Hayden Carroll scored once.
Nicklas and Turner each had one RBI.
“In a Class 5 district, everybody is going to be good,” Struckhoff said. “In a single-elimination tournament, some teams will have good records while others don’t. They’ve got enough pitching to compete in a tournament like this. We saw Rolla give Washington trouble in the first round and we saw this team beat Helias. You know everybody is going to be ready to go. We didn’t take this game lightly. Their kids did a good job in keeping us off-balance. We scored 11 runs and didn’t take advantage of our opportunities. We left a lot of them out there, too.”