Recording the biggest rally of the Class 5 District 5 Tournament so far, the St. Francis Borgia baseball Knights held off upset-minded Capital City Saturday at South Point, 11-5.

“It wasn’t pretty,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “We made too many mistakes, whether it was physical, mental or not executing. That happens. We were mentally tough enough to grind through, even when they took the lead, we ground through got some guys home and took advantage. We had some better at-bats, especially in the sixth inning, to put the game away and get a little insurance.”