Lightning didn’t strike twice for the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys basketball Knights.
After upsetting Cardinal Ritter in Washington earlier this season, the Lions returned the favor with a win over Borgia Friday in St. Louis, 71-59.
Cardinal Ritter improved to 16-9 overall, 4-2 in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division.
Borgia also fell in league play Monday at home to Tolton Catholic, 77-55.
Borgia dropped to 15-10, 1-5, with the losses.
Cardinal Ritter
Cardinal Ritter ran out to a 24-14 lead after one quarter and was up at the half, 41-28.
Through three quarters, the Lions led, 62-40.
Borgia came back with a 19-9 fourth quarter, but that wasn’t enough.
“We did some good work in the fourth quarter,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “We were able to score in the fourth quarter. We picked it up and played a lot harder.”
The Knights had three players reach double figures in scoring.
Grant Schroeder ended with 19 points, six rebounds, four steals and one assist. He hit three of Borgia’s nine three-point baskets.
Adam Rickman closed with a double-double, scoring 16 points with 10 rebounds. He also had three blocked shots, two assists and one steal.
Nathan Kell netted 14 points with two assists, a rebound and a steal. Kell, Rickman and Sam Dunard each hit two three-point baskets.
Dunard had six points to go with two rebounds, two steals and one assist.
Heath Landwehr and Jack Nobe each scored two points. Nobe also had two rebounds.
Drew Fischer handed out seven assists while pulling down four rebounds and grabbing two steals. Alec Riegel had two rebounds.
Borgia went 4-9 from the free-throw line as a team.
“Cardinal Ritter came out and played extremely hard,” Neier said. “It was a very physical game.”
Tolton Catholic
Tolton Catholic led after one quarter, 17-15, and at the half, 35-33.
“We really played well in the first half,” Neier said. “We played well offensively.”
Tolton picked it up in the third quarter and led 62-44 going to the fourth quarter.
“Their size really hurt us.
Jevon Porter, Tolton’s 6-11 senior who will play next year at Pepperdine, hurt the Knights.
“He was hard to stop,” Neier said. “You’ll hear a lot about him in the future.”
Tolton’s overall height, which included 6-9 and 6-7 players, was an issue for the Knights.
“The 6-9 kid inside will hurt you,” Neier said. They got the ball inside to him and he dunked.”
Neier said the Knights worked hard, but it wasn’t enough. He’s hopeful the experience will help in upcoming games.
Statistics were not available at deadline.