The Tolton Catholic soccer Trailblazers pitched a shutout on a rainy Thursday in Columbia.
St. Francis Borgia Regional (1-11, 0-3) fell to the host team (7-5, 3-1), 2-0.
“It was a disappointing result for me and the players,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “I think we played well, controlling the ball through the middle and creating quality chances. Soccer is a cruel game. You can play well and sometimes even better than the other team and still lose. Fr. Tolton was well organized and certainly played hard, so credit to them.”
Goalkeeper Justin Mort recorded five saves to keep the Knights close.
Borgia created scoring opportunities but was unable to make those chances pay off on the scoreboard.
“We need to finish our chances,” Strohmeyer said. “We are feeling the growing pains with our young team. Fr. Tolton is in our district, so we have a potential rematch in the postseason.”
Borgia is next scheduled to host North Point Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.