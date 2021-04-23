It wasn’t quite as dramatic as the March 20, 1980, explosion of Mount St. Helens, but the St. Francis Borgia Regional baseball eruption was massive.
After being held to three runs in four games at the Columbia Tournament, the Knights burst out to defeat Duchesne Monday at Blanchette Park in St. Charles, 24-1.
“It was great for our guys to get the offense going again after a tough weekend,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “We needed that confidence boost going forward.”
Borgia (9-6) started with three runs in the top of the first and added two more in the second. The Knights took a 9-0 lead in the top of the third before the Pioneers scored their run.
Then, in the fourth inning, everything aligned for the Knights, and Borgia added 15 runs. The game ended after the bottom of the fourth on the mercy rule.
Brady Hanneken went the distance for the win, allowing an unearned run over four innings on two hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out five.
“Brady did a nice job on the mound for us in his first varsity start,” Struckhoff said. “He pitched very well with the lead, which isn’t the easiest thing to do sometimes.”
Offensively, Borgia had 19 hits, six walks, five hit batters and three who reached on errors.
Isaac Vedder paced the offense with three hits, including two doubles. He scored three times and drove in six runs.
Batters with two hits apiece were Alonzo MacDonald, Sam Heggemann, Gavin Mueller and Brayden Mayer. MacDonald tripled.
“We had contributions up and down the lineup, but Isaac Vedder and Alonzo MacDonald really stung the ball today,” Struckhoff said.
Sam Glosemeyer, Dane Eckhoff, Jack Nobe and Sam Turilli doubled.
Connor Skornia, Cody Vondera, Garren Parks and Max Meyers singled.
MacDonald, Heggemann, Mueller, Blake Whitlock, Mayer and Tyler Stieffermann walked. Heggemann, Glosemeyer, MacDonald, Ethan Mort and Eckhoff were hit by pitches.
MacDonald and Mueller each stole a base.
MacDonald scored four times. Glosemeyer and Stieffermann joined Vedder in the three-run club. Turilli, Skornia, Vondera, Parks, Mueller, Whitlock, Mayer, Mort, Eckhoff, Nobe and Meyers scored once.
Eckhoff drove in three runs. Skornia, Heggemann and Mueller each drove in two. Turilli, Vondera, Parks, Mayer, Mort and Stieffermann had one RBI apiece.
For Duchesne, Ben Winkeler had one hit and drove in the run.
Michael Graham stole a base and scored the run. Jacob Schroeder and Evan Killian walked. Nathan DeGuentz was hit by a pitch.
Winkeler started and went 3.1 innings, taking the loss. Brady McCormack and Tyler Mikkelsen each got one out in the fifth.
“Hopefully we can continue to have solid games as we move through this middle part of the season and on to the home stretch,” Struckhoff said.
Borgia’s Tuesday game against Owensville has been rescheduled for Wednesday.
Lutheran St. Charles visits for a conference game Thursday at 4:30 p.m.