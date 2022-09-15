In over 60 years of St. Francis Borgia football, there aren’t many firsts.
However, Friday’s home game against Strafford was one of those rare games. Borgia won the first-ever football game played between the two schools, 40-10.
“I’m sure if you asked Strafford’s head coach, he really had no idea on what to expect from a team he has never seen before,” Borgia Head Caoch Dale Gildehaus said. “We were in the same position.”
The Knights (2-1) did most of their damage in the second half, shutting out the Indians, 23-0. That helped Borgia extend a 17-10 halftime lead to a comfortable 30-point win.
“This was a big win against a team that will do very well this season,” Gildehaus said. “I’m certainly proud of the effort these young men give on each and every play.”
Gildehaus said Strafford had the initiative early in the third quarter, but the Knights made a defensive stand to force them to punt and that keyed a turnaround.
“From that point on, our defense just played well,” Gildehaus said. “What was so impressive about our defense was that everyone was playing downhill pursuing the ball.”
Tate Marquart led the defense with five solo tackles. Ben Lause had four solos, including one for a safety. He also had a sack.
Hayden Wolfe had four solos and an assist. Trenton Volmert had three solos and three assists. Jack Guehne and Jordan Mohesky each had three solo tackles.
“Every starter on defense just became involved in every tackle,” Gildehaus said.
Junior quarterback Koen Zeltmann stepped up in the game, completing 14 of 22 pass attempts for 171 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran 12 times for 106 yards and two scores.
“Koen had the best game of his career,” Gildehaus said. The passes went to six different receivers. Marquart had three catches for 32 yards. Nathan Kell had three receptions for 30 yards. Mohesky caught three passes for 27 yards.
Sam Tuepker had two catches for 62 yards. Brody Denbow had two receptions for 13 yards. Hayden Wolfe caught one pass for seven yards. Mohesky and Tuepker had the touchdown receptions.
On the ground, the Knights gained 222 yards on 37 carries. Zeltmann paced the team with 12 carries for 106 yards and two scores.
Volmert carried 12 times for 49 yards. Wolfe had six carries for 35 yards.
Sebastian Filla ran three times for 17 yards. Lucas Hardin had one carry for seven yards. Nathan Kell ran twice for six yards and a touchdown. Jace Mittler had one carry for two yards.
Zach Mort kicked a 24-yard field goal and hit five extra-point attempts.
“I talk about the receivers and running backs each week but the line, led by Andrew Swoboda, Jack Boone, Andrew Maune, Jacob Gildehaus and Branden Kluesner, continues to work hard each week,” Gildehaus said. “They are developing a sense of pride in everything they do each week.”
Week 4
Borgia heads onto the road this Friday to play in St. Charles against Duchesne (1-2).
Duchesne’s win came against Vianney in Week 2, 50-15. Losses have been to Lift for Life (24-15) and Cardinal Ritter (35-6).
“They have speed but we are in a much better position to take them on this year than last, Gildehaus said.
Duchesne won last year’s meeting, 37-14. Borgia’s last win was Sept. 1, 2017, 42-3.
District
The Knights currently rank third in the Class 2 District 2 standings behind Blair Oaks (3-0, 57.67 points) and Hermann (3-0, 51).
Borgia has 49.33 points.
Rounding out the district standings are California (1-2, 39.67), Tolton Catholic (2-1, 33), North Callaway (1-2, 28) and Cuba (0-3, 23.67).
