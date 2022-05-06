Pinch runners Cody Vondera and Connor Skorina scored in the top of the seventh Saturday as the St. Francis Borgia Regional baseball Knights evened their series with the Washington Blue Jays, 7-5.
“We came out with a more focused and determined approach in this one,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “It was a back-and-forth battle and each team showed resolve — just a great baseball game that we were able to grind out at the end. I was very proud of my guys for being able to change gears mentally after a tough one the night before.”
Borgia (9-8) fell in Friday’s opener to the Blue Jays (11-13), but came back to win the Saturday contest.
“They strung some hits together on us and we fell to them,” Washington Head Coach Dane Gough said. “It was a good couple of ball games. It was nice that Robbie (Struckhoff) was able to host us both games.”
Both games were played at Borgia, but the Blue Jays were the home team Saturday.
While Borgia’s turf infield was able to shrug off the weather, the outfield was wet and had standing water in places. Both teams worked around having to defend the swamp.
Borgia struck first, scoring a run in the top of the first. The Knights made it 2-0 in the top of the second. Washington halved the deficit with a run in the bottom of the second.
The Blue Jays broke through with four more runs in the bottom of the fourth. Borgia bounced back with three in the top of the fifth and the game stood tied at 5-5 going into the seventh inning.
Tanner McPherson led off with a double to right field and Vondera was sent in to run for him.
With one out, Reagan Kandlbinder singled to right field. Vondera got the “go” signal from Struckhoff and was able to score the go-ahead run.
Justin Mort followed with a single to right and Kandlbinder went to third. There, Struckhoff called for Skornia to run for Kandlbinder.
“Connor Skornia made his first appearance of the year after a broken jaw sidelined him early,” Struckhoff said. “He scored our last run as a pinch runner in the seventh. Getting him healthy adds another weapon for us whether on the bases or in the outfield. Add to that Cody Vondera coming in to pinch run for Tanner and scoring the go-ahead run in the seventh and we have some great veterans filling big roles for us.”
Kabren Koelling grounded to pitcher Ian Junkin, and they tried to get the inning-ending double play, but Koelling beat out the throw to first. Skornia scored an insurance run on the play.
That was enough as Caden Carroll retired the Blue Jays in order in the bottom of the seventh to seal the win.
Borgia outhit Washington, 10-8. Each side made one error.
Kandlbinder started for the Knights and went 3.1 innings, allowing four runs on four hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out one.
Carroll was the winner, going 3.2 innings while allowing one run on four hits. He struck out three.
“Our sophomores were able to get it done on the mound,” Struckhoff said. “Reagan gave us a good start and Caden was able to come in and finish. In my book, Caden’s the best relief pitcher in the area. Just really proud of both of those guys, though. Watching them successfully compete in this type of atmosphere makes the future look really bright.”
The Blue Jays used a trio of pitchers.
Gavin Matchell started and pitched two innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits.
Morgan Copeland pitched 2.2 innings, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk.
Junkin took the loss, pitching 2.1 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and a hit batter. He struck out one.
Kandlbinder registered three hits, all singles.
Jack Nobe had two hits.
McPherson doubled. Sam Turilli, Mort, Koelling and Noah Hendrickson singled.
Dane Eckhoff, Isaac Vedder and Hendrickson walked. Turilli was hit by a pitch.
Nobe stole two bases and McPherson added a sacrifice fly.
Turilli and Vondera both scored twice. Nobe, Kade Patke and Skornia scored once.
McPherson and Kandlbinder each drove in two runs. Turilli, Nobe and Koelling had one RBI apiece.
“We took some good at-bats in this game,” Struckhoff said. “Tanner had three huge at-bats with sac flies in the first and fifth and then the double to open the seventh. He’s been so consistent all year long. Reagan also had a big day at the plate with three hits, two RBIs and the big go-ahead RBI single in the seventh.
“Fellow sophomores Jack Nobe and Noah Hendrickson also chipped in by getting on base multiple times through hits or walks,” Struckhoff continued. “Noah gets better offensively each game and Jack just continues to fill the stat line each game.”
Aden Pecka and Cooper Thiemann each had two hits for the Blue Jays.
Sam Paule doubled.
Landon Boston, Grant Trentmann and Ethan Stellhorn singled.
Paule and Matchell walked. Will Lingle was hit by a pitch.
Luke Newhouse and Boston each stole a base.
Boston, Lingle, Matchell, Newhouse, Stellhorn and Trentmann scored one run apiece.
Stellhorn drove in two. Boston and Thiemann each had one RBI.
“I’m happy with the way we competed and was thankful for everyone that was able to come out and watch,” Gough said.