Scoring seven runs over the last two innings, the St. Francis Borgia baseball Knights picked up a win over Kearney Saturday at Southern Boone, 8-5.
“We ended the weekend on a high note with a come-from-behind victory over a good Kearney team,” Borgia head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “We were down 2-0 early and tied 3-3 going into the seventh. However, we put up our second five-run inning of the day and hung on for the win.”
Kearney (9-7) scored single aces in the second and third frames. Borgia scored once in the top of the fifth and twice in the sixth. The Bulldogs tied it with a run in the bottom of the sixth.
Then, things blew up in the seventh. Borgia scored five times and held on as Kearney scored twice in the bottom of the seventh.
“We saw their ace pitcher Eli Helberg and he kept us down until we finally got to him in the fifth and sixth innings,” Struckhoff said. “He had command of three pitches and was just as good as Helias’ (Sam) Wyrick was the night before. It was really good for us to see great pitching. It will help us down the road.”
Kaden Patke pitched the first 3.2 innings, allowing two runs on two hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out three.
“He was really pitching well, but needed to come out after his arm began to hurt,” Struckhoff said.
Blake Steele pitched 3.1 innings for the win. He allowed three runs on four hits and two walks.
“This was Blake’s varsity debut and he was able to claim the win by throwing strikes and using our defense behind him,” Struckhoff said.
Reagan Kandlbinder had three hits, including a double.
“Reagan Kandlbinder had three hits and was robbed of a fourth by the left fielder,” Struckhoff said.
Jack Nobe followed up his Southern Boone effort, where he hit two home runs, with two doubles, one of the ground-rule variety.
Tanner McPherson had two hits.
“Tanner McPherson also made some adjustments at the plate and delivered two nice hits,” Struckhoff said.
Noah Hendrickson doubled. Justin Mort, Kabren Koelling and Braxtyn Frankenberg singled.
Tyler Kromer drew three walks. Hendrickson and Frankenberg walked once.
Hendrickson and McPherson were hit by pitches.
Cohen Jasper scored twice. Nobe, Kandlbinder, Koelling, Kromer, Frankenberg and Colton Carrier each scored once.
Nobe and Frankenberg drove in two runs apiece. Kandlbinder, Koelling and Kromer had one RBI each.
Struckhoff said Nobe’s ground-rule double actually cost him the chance for another RBI.
“Braxtyn Frankenberg made his varsity debut on Saturday also and was able to get hits in both games,” Struckhoff said. “He had a big RBI single in the sixth to tie the game and then scored on a passed ball later in the inning. He’s been hitting great for our JV so we gave him the chance at the varsity level and he took advantage.”
Borgia returned to action Monday at Duchesne and travels Tuesday to Lutheran St. Charles.
The Knights are back home Thursday to host St. Mary’s.