Scoring seven runs over the last two innings, the St. Francis Borgia baseball Knights picked up a win over Kearney Saturday at Southern Boone, 8-5.

“We ended the weekend on a high note with a come-from-behind victory over a good Kearney team,” Borgia head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “We were down 2-0 early and tied 3-3 going into the seventh. However, we put up our second five-run inning of the day and hung on for the win.”