It will be a merry Christmas for the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys basketball Knights.
Borgia (5-4) went into the holiday break Monday with a 57-28 win at Sullivan (4-6).
“I think it was great team play tonight,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “I think we did a great job of passing the ball and playing great team defense.
“Our defense held us in there until we could get going. We were really struggling to score in the first quarter. Sullivan came out very aggressive. They’re a well-coached team. They’re always going to play good basketball, so you’ve got to be ready to play.”
Borgia, coming off a 30-point league loss at Tolton Catholic Friday, started slow. Sullivan led 5-4 after eight minutes of play with Borgia’s only points coming at the free-throw line by sophomore Heath Landwehr.
The Knights started to find the range in the second quarter and took a 24-12 lead to the break. Borgia knocked down half of its 12 three-point baskets in the second eight minutes.
“In the second quarter, the ball started going in,” Neier said. “What a difference that is when you can start making a few shots. We put pressure on them and they had to play a little faster. We got into a more comfortable rhythm pushing the ball up the court and getting some steals.”
Junior Sam Dunard came off the bench to lead the way with three. Junior Grant Schroeder knocked down two and sophomore Drew Fischer added one.
Dunard gave Borgia a big spark off the bench, Neier said.
“Some guys came off the bench and really played well,” Neier said. “Sam Dunard again hit some baskets. Drew Fischer got hot in the second half. Heath Landwehr got us going in the first half. Guys played well up and down the lineup and contributed. That’s what we needed.”
Borgia continued the surge in the third quarter and led 42-20 going into the final eight minutes.
Dunard and Fischer tied for the Borgia scoring lead with 15 points apiece.
Schroeder closed out the game with eight points.
Sophomore Adam Rickman scored all seven of his points in the third quarter.
Nathan Kell scored five points, all in the fourth quarter.
Landwehr didn’t score after the first quarter and hit four free throws for his points.
Sophomore Tate Marquart added three fourth-quarter points.
Borgia went 7-9 from the free-throw line with most coming in the first half. The Knights hit their only second-half free throw.
Sullivan’s scoring leader was senior Blaine Sappington with 10 points.
Senior Logan Watters netted eight points.
Senior Kyle Lewis was next with six points.
Sophomore Cambrian Koch netted two points while senior Charlie Lohden and junior Aiden Kirk each scored one point.
Sullivan hit two three-point baskets, both by Watters, and went 12-17 from the free-throw line.