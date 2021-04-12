Hitting the road Tuesday, the St. Francis Borgia Regional baseball Knights picked up a narrow 3-2 win over Lutheran St. Charles.
“This was another big win for us,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “Lutheran SC is a great program and (they) have some very good players this year.”
Borgia (7-1) opened scoring with two runs in the fourth and added another run in the sixth inning.
“Owen Struckhoff got us going in the fourth with a line drive single up the middle and eventually scored on a wild pitch,” Rob Struckhoff said. “It’s a short backstop at Lutheran, but he made a great quick read and got us the lead.”
The Knights needed all of those runs. Lutheran St. Charles rallied for two runs in the bottom of the sixth on a two-run home run by Dalton Short. However, that’s all the offense the Cougars managed.
Brayden Mayer went the distance on the bump for the victory. Over seven innings, he allowed two runs on six hits and one walk, striking out nine.
“Brayden Mayer continued his excellent start to the season,” Rob Struckhoff said. “He commanded all his pitches in the zone. This was a tough lineup to move through, but he was up to the challenge.”
Offensively, Borgia had eight hits. Alonzo MacDonald and Isaac Vedder each had two hits.
Sam Heggemann, Gavin Mueller, Owen Struckhoff and Sam Turilli ended with one hit apiece.
“Alonzo MacDonald and Isaac Vedder also had some big hits and great at-bats against some tough pitching,” Rob Struckhoff said. “Sam Heggemann got a big RBI by working a two-out bases-loaded walk in the fourth. It was also good to see Sam Turilli have a nice day at the plate with a hit and two walks.”
Turilli walked twice. Mayer, Heggemann, Vedder and Blake Whitlock each walked once.
Mueller sacrificed.
MacDonald, Struckhoff and Turilli each scored once. Heggemann and Vedder each had one RBI.
For Lutheran St. Charles, Mike Patton, Jake Millard, Short, Zach Fruend, Tanner Mueller and Max Hanlon each had one hit.
Millard and Short scored the runs. Short drove in both.
Landon Klein walked.
Tanner Mueller, Brodie Short, Dalton Short and Ethan Woodard pitched. Tanner Mueller took the loss.
“They threw Mueller at us, who has signed with Southeast Missouri State,” Rob Struckhoff said. “We were able to knock out a couple hits, work counts for walks and take advantage of some mistakes.”