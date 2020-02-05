Overcoming adversity, the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights advanced to the Union Boys Basketball Tournament title contest Friday night.
Borgia (10-7) needed two overtimes to sneak past third-seeded Ft. Zumwalt South (9-8), 71-66.
“It was an exciting game,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “We had to come from behind in that game and our kids did a very good job of playing with a lot of energy.”
Borgia played for part of the game without senior guard Trent Strubberg, who was injured when he was struck in the jaw.
The Knights also were without season-leading scorer Alex Brinkmann in overtime after he fouled out.
Neier credited others for stepping up to provide a needed spark.
“We were lucky to have some guys come off the bench and really play well for us,” Neier said.
The game was close throughout. The Knights were up, 12-11, after one quarter, but Ft. Zumwalt South led at the half, 26-20.
Borgia chipped back and cut the lead to 42-39 through three quarters and it was tied, 55-55, going to overtime.
“We were able to get some turnovers to get us back into the game,” said Neier.
Each team scored seven points in the first four-minute overtime session. Borgia was able to pull away in the second one.
Andrew Dyson came off the bench to lead Borgia in scoring with 18 points. He knocked down four of Borgia’s seven three-point baskets and went 4-8 from the free-throw line.
Dyson also had two rebounds, one assist and one steal.
“Andrew Dyson came off the bench and led us in scoring,” Neier said. “He shot the ball very well and had some big steals. He went to the basket very well and overall had a good game.”
Brinkmann scored 17 points, going 7-9 from the free-throw line with five rebounds, five steals and an assist.
Cole Weber was Borgia’s next scorer with 14 points. He was perfect from the free-throw line at 6-6 and hit two three-point baskets. Weber also had two rebounds.
Max Meyers scored 10 points, hitting five of six from the free-throw line. He also had eight assists and three steals.
Andrew Patton scored eight points with five rebounds.
Strubberg ended with two points, five assists and three rebounds.
“Unfortunately, we lost Trent,” Neier said. “He had to some out with an injury in regulation and we lost Alex Brinkmann due to fouls. These guys had to come through for us and we came out with a big win in that game, for sure.”
Aiden Brundick netted two points with an assist.
Borgia was 22-29 from the free-throw line.
“Aiden Brundick came off the bench and played a good role for us,” Neier said. “Grant Schroeder played a few minutes and gave our guys a break.”
For the Bulldogs, JJ Schwepker led the way with 25 points, eight rebounds and two assists. He knocked down five of Ft. Zumwalt South’s eight three-point shots and went 4-5 from the free-throw line.
Peyton Blair was next with 13 points, three assists and two steals. He hit two three-point baskets and went 3-4 from the free-throw stripe.
Connor Bekebrede scored eight points with three rebounds and one assist.
Zach Bensing and Ben Katambwa each had seven points. Bensing also had four assists, two rebounds and two steals. Katambwa contributed four rebounds.
Judah Nunn had five points, four assists, two rebounds and a steal.
Isiah Brownlee scored one point with five rebounds and one assist.