St. Francis Borgia needed overtime Tuesday, but was able to stay undefeated with a 44-41 win at Eureka.
“It was a hard-fought battle from start to finish,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “Eureka is a good team and we were fortunate to come out with the win.”
The teams were tied after one quarter, 9-9, but Eureka took a 19-14 lead at the half.
The Wildcats (1-1) led after three quarters, 26-21, before Borgia (4-0) came back in the fourth quarter. The game was tied, 36-36, at the end of regulation.
“We took command in the fourth quarter to tie it up,” Neier said. “We had some good play and got more aggressive.”
Neier said the low scoring was due to strong defensive play by both sides.
“Both teams play tenacious defense,” Neier said. “That’s what kept the score so low.”
The Knights got scoring from four players.
Junior Adam Rickman, the MVP of the 70th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Tournament, led the way with 20 points, 16 rebounds, five steals, four blocked shots and two assists.
Senior Grant Schroeder scored 18 points with seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. He went 9-11 from the free-throw line and recorded nine of Borgia’s 12 made free throws. He also hit one of Borgia’s two three-point shots.
Junior Brody Denbow and senior Sam Dunard each scored three points.
Denbow hit a three and added an assist and a rebound.
Dunard had two rebounds and one assist.
Junior Drew Fischer closed with one assist and one rebound.
Junior Tate Marquart pulled down a rebound.
Junior Justin Mort added a steal.
As a team, Borgia went 12-21 from the free-throw line.
Mason Dunlap led the Wildcats with 13 points, six assists and two rebounds.
“He made some sensational shots,” Neier said. “He’s not the biggest guy, but he played big.”
Dakota Joggerst was next with 10 points, five rebounds, a blocked shot and a steal.
Cole Olivio netted five points with one assist and one rebound.
Carter Luft and Jackson Joggerst each scored four points.
Luft also had six rebounds and two steals.
Jackson Joggerst also contributed six rebounds, an assist, a blocked shot and a steal.
Andrew Parker added a blocked shot and a rebound. Larry Reed had an assist, a steal and a rebound. William Sergel pulled down a rebound.
Eureka hit six three-point baskets and went 3-6 from the free-throw line.
Borgia heads to St. Louis Friday to take on Bishop DuBourg. It’s the first Archdiocesan Athletic Association game for Borgia this season.
For 2022-23, the AAA is operating as a one-division conference in boys basketball.
“We don’t know a lot about DuBourg,” Neier said. “We’re going down there for the first time in a long time.”
Next week, the Knights play in the St. Charles West Tournament. Neier reported that teams are allowed to play in as many tournaments as they want to now, but can’t exceed 26 games in the regular season.
Borgia picked up the St. Charles West Tournament after being dropped by Pacific, Sullivan and Fatima.
Borgia faces Francis Howell North in the first round Monday at 6 p.m.
“Francis Howell North was very explosive in its first game, scoring 81 points (81-70 win over Ft. Zumwalt East),” Neier said. “They will present a lot of problems. We just have to make sure we do our best.”