What a difference nine and a half months makes.
Facing Duchesne for the first time since the Class 1 quarterfinals last November 12, Borgia needed a goal in the second overtime to beat the Pioneers Thursday, 1-0.
“Duchesne came to play,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “Their goalie and back line played a phenomenal game and made it difficult for us to break them down. We have been telling our guys that teams are going to be fired up to play us this year and this was an example.”
With time running out before penalty kicks, Borgia’s Landon Apprill headed in a pass from Anthony Strohmeyer for the game’s lone goal.
“An overtime win is always exciting, but I don’t like the extra minutes on my players’ legs,” Daniel Strohmeyer said. “The goal was beautiful. Hunter Reinberg won the ball in the middle of the field and completed a blind pass to Anthony Strohmeyer out wide. Strohmeyer took a touch and sent a ball into the front of the goal toward the far post. The goalie had to honor the ball coming in and started moving to his right, then Landon Apprill rose up between the central defenders to send a header back to the goalkeeper’s left. It was an awesome play and finish.”
It marked the second time in three matches that the Knights were able to win in overtime.
The game was much tighter than the last meeting with Duchesne, a 7-0 win over the Pioneers on a bitterly cold November afternoon. Times have changed.
In St. Charles, Duchesne was able to hang with the Knights and put nine shots on the Borgia net. Justin Mort stopped all of them to earn the shutout.
“It was a nice shutout win for Justin Mort in goal and central defenders Drew Fischer and Christopher Hasting probably each deserve a game ball for stopping all of Duchesne’s counterattacks,” Daniel Strohmeyer said. “We got a lot of guys minutes in the game and everyone played solid.”
Daniel Strohmeyer said the team has shown a balanced attack so far.
“In three games, we have had six different players score,” Daniel Strohmeyer said. “It is awesome to have that kind of balance.”
Borgia played over the weekend in the Cape Girardeau Notre Dame Soccerfest, facing the host and Poplar Bluff.
The Knights play at Southern Boone County Tuesday and host Westminster Christian Academy Thursday.
