Rallying in the fourth quarter Friday in Columbia, the St. Francis Borgia boys basketball Knights captured the runner-up spot in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association with a 52-46 win over Father Tolton Catholic.

It was the first-ever win for Borgia (21-4, 7-1) over Tolton. The Trailblazers had won the previous 10 matchups going back to 2016.