Rallying in the fourth quarter Friday in Columbia, the St. Francis Borgia boys basketball Knights captured the runner-up spot in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association with a 52-46 win over Father Tolton Catholic.
It was the first-ever win for Borgia (21-4, 7-1) over Tolton. The Trailblazers had won the previous 10 matchups going back to 2016.
“This was a big win,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “They’re always a powerful team and they’re very good again this year.”
Tolton dropped to 17-9 overall, 5-2 in league play, with the loss.
“This conference is very hard with a lot of good teams,” Neier said. “We were able to play close to a very good Cardinal Ritter team that won the league.”
Tolton led after one quarter, 7-6, and at the half, 20-16. It was 35-33 for the Trailblazers after three quarters.
“This was a very good game and we played well as a team,” Neier said. “Everybody contributed.”
Grant Schroeder and Nathan Kell tied for Borgia’s scoring lead. Each netted 16 points to pace the team.
Schroeder also had three rebounds, two blocked shots and an assist. He hit two three-point baskets and was 2-3 from the free-throw line.
Kell was perfect from beyond the arc, hitting four of Borgia’s eight three-point baskets. He also had two assists, two steals and a rebound.
“Kell had a big night offensively and defensively,” Neier said.
Adam Rickman and Kaden Patke scored nine points apiece.
Rickman came close to a double-double while leading Borgia with 13 rebounds. He also blocked four shots and handed out three assists.
Patke hit a pair of three-point baskets while grabbing four rebounds with an assist and a steal.
Hunter Reinberg scored Borgia’s other two points. He also had two assists and two rebounds.
Besides hitting eight three-point baskets, the Knights went 8-13 from the free-throw line.
Drew Fischer contributed two assists, a rebound and a steal.
Tate Marquart had three steals, two rebounds and an assist.
Justin Mort had two assists, two rebounds and a steal.
“We had a lot of other guys contributed,” Neier said. “Justin, Drew and Tate did a great job defensively.”
Exavier Wilson scored 12 points to lead Tolton.
Borgia completes its regular season on the road Tuesday at Vianney.
Like Tolton, Borgia has struggled in recent history at Vianney. The Knights have won just twice there since 2009 and the last win came in 2019, 59-51.
The Knights are seeded second for the Class 5 District 5 Tournament at Capital City High School and will play Marshfield in the opening round March 1 at 7:30 p.m.