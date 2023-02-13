Going on a 12-2 run in the fourth quarter, the St. Francis Borgia boys basketball Knights squeaked to a 52-42 home win over Windsor Tuesday.
The victory gave Borgia its 20th win of the season against three losses. Windsor fell to 15-6.
Updated: February 13, 2023 @ 4:57 pm
“Our defense really picked up in the last quarter,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “I don’t think we played with enough intensity until then. We went out to win the ball game. Our defensive intensity led to better offensive chances. We were able to get deflections and put pressure on them.”
The Knights jumped out to a 16-9 lead after one quarter, but Windsor reversed that in the second and the teams were tied at 25-25 after one half.
The game remained tied through the third quarter, 40-40.
“They play really great team basketball,” Neier said about Windsor. “They pass the ball well. They all shoot, pass and rebound. They played well all game long. Give them a lot of credit. They’re a well-coached team and play hard. It was a fight from start to finish.”
Junior Adam Rickman, honored before the game for reaching 1,000 points during the Union Tournament, ended with a double-double. He scored a team-high 22 points while grabbing 13 rebounds. He also had three assists, three blocked shots and three steals. Rickman also went 5-6 from the free-throw line.
“Adam did a lot of positive things to get us going in the right direction,” Neier said. “It’s always a special occasion when we can celebrate a 1,000-point scorer. They said he’s the 27th 1,000-point scorer in program history and he’s only a junior. He’s had a stellar career already.”
Senior Sam Dunard knocked down three of the team’s four three-point baskets and ended with 11 points, six rebounds and a steal.
“Sam made a big difference in the game,” Neier said.
Senior Grant Schroeder recorded nine points, four assists and four rebounds.
Junior Brody Denbow closed with six points, four from the free-throw line. He also had one assist.
“Brody came off of the bench to score six points and make a difference,” Neier said.
Juniors Nathan Kell and Tate Marquart both ended with two points. Marquart also had four rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Junior Drew Fischer added an assist, a rebound and a steal.
Junior Kaden Patke chipped in with three assists and three steals.
Borgia went 14-19 from the free-throw line.
Windsor’s top scorer was Noah Barnes, who netted 14 points. He hit two of the team’s five three-point baskets.
Max Hartmann, who scored 11 points, scored the other three three-point baskets.
Layton Hollis was next with nine points.
Brenton Shirk ended with four points while AJ Patrick and Logan Thomas each scored two points.
Borgia is idle until Tuesday, when it hosts Lutheran North at 7 p.m. Borgia beat Lutheran North in the St. Charles West Tournament semifinals Dec. 8, 72-50.
“Lutheran North is a good team,” Neier said. “We beat them early in the season, but we know we’ll have our hands full with them.”
Borgia’s final Archdiocesan Athletic Association game is Feb. 17 in Columbia against Father Tolton Catholic.
The Knights finish the regular season at Vianney Feb. 21.
