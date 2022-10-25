While Thursday night’s football meeting between the St. Francis Borgia Knights and Lutheran South Lancers didn’t count as a game, that didn’t keep the two teams from treating it as one.
Borgia (5-4) won what was termed an exhibition over the Lancers (4-4), 37-29.
“It was an exhibition game, but it was a game and we approached it that way,” Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus said. “They were coming to win. There is no word exhibition, unless it’s preseason, so it was game on.”
Borgia officially received a 13-0 forfeit win for Week 9 after Missouri Military Academy had to withdraw due to a combination of low numbers and injuries.
Lutheran South didn’t have a Week 9 game, so the teams were able to match up for a Thursday night game.
The game featured a pair of slinging quarterbacks. Borgia’s Koen Zeltmann returned from missing the past two games due to injury and responded by contributing to four touchdowns. He completed 10 of 15 passes for 153 yards and three touchdowns. On the ground, Zeltmann carried the ball 12 times for 98 yards, including a 26-yard touchdown.
“Having Koen Zeltmann back tonight was huge,” Gildehaus said. “Our plan was to play him for a half, because we didn’t know how he felt. We didn’t want to push it, but he said he was fine and he wanted to play. He threw for three touchdowns and showed his speed. I thought his best play of the game was when a pass was tipped up by a defensive lineman and Koen knocked the ball down away from an interception.”
Lutheran South’s Logan Slinkard came through in the pocket time after time. He completed 17 of 25 passes for 237 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also ran the ball six times for 89 yards.
The game was tied after one quarter, 7-7, and Borgia was up at the half, 21-14. Through three quarters, the Knights held a 28-22 edge.
Things changed early in the fourth quarter.
Lutheran South grabbed its first lead with 10:01 to play when Slinkard found Cole Buscher for a 42-yard touchdown pass. Thanks to having converted a two-point run after their last third quarter score, Kyle Buscher’s kick gave the Lancers a 29-28 lead.
Borgia moved down the field and retook the advantage, 34-29, on a five-yard run by Trenton Volmert with 7:03 to play.
Borgia’s Brody Denbow caught two of Zeltmann’s touchdowns, of seven and 17 yards, in the first half.
But, his biggest contribution might have come on special teams following Volmert’s score.
Borgia kicked off, putting the ball between the first lines of blockers and the deep receivers. When the Lancers were slow to react, Denbow hustled down and was the first one to dive on the ball.
“That’s the biggest play of the game right there for him to get down there and get that,” said Gildehaus. “Everybody made plays tonight. Everybody has to step up. It’s a team game.”
That set up a 33-yard field goal by Zach Mort with 5:57 to play, making it an eight-point margin for the Knights. After Borgia held, it sealed the win.
Overall, special teams was an area of strength for Borgia. Lutheran South went for onside kickoffs every time and Borgia recovered them all.
Gildehaus indicated the tactic worked well for the Lancers in their 68-38 win over Bishop DuBourg in Week 7, but Borgia had scouted that and was prepared.
While the ploy failed for Lutheran South, Borgia was able to take advantage to work the short field, generally starting around the 50.
“When we saw them onside kick seven times against DuBourg, that’s all we worked on,” Gildehaus said. “We had the hands team on for every kickoff. They kept trying, and there were some tough ones, but we got every one. It’s easier when you get the ball at midfield.”
For the game, the Knights gained 261 yards on 45 carries.
Hayden Wolfe had the most carries, 18, and ran for 81 yards. Volmert had 14 carries for 78 yards and one touchdown. Nathan Kell ran once for four yards.
Denbow was the top receiver with four catches for 43 yards and two scores. Tate Marquart caught three passes for 34 yards.
Nathan Kell had two catches for 68 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown. Sam Tuepker caught one pass for eight yards.
Borgia had to change its receiving corps on the fly after Jordan Mohesky was hurt in the pregame warmups. That also forced the Knights to adjust the special teams as Mohesky is the holder on kicks. Senior Preston Lober stepped in and was perfect on holds.
“What a freak thing,” Gildehaus said. “He just twisted it and hurt his knee. Not only is he a defensive starter, but he’s our holder. Preston stepped up and did a great job. They were able to perform under pressure for the final field goal, and that was the game right there.”
Gildehaus also lauded the play of long snapper Nathan Dedert.
The Knights did turn the ball over twice on fumbles, both inside Lutheran South territory.
Ben Lause was Borgia’s top tackler with 17 total stops, including 11 solos.
Will Hoer had eight solos, three assists and one interception, which came near Borgia’s goal line.
Volmert had nine total tackles.
Wolfe and Kell each had three solo stops.
For the Lancers, Mitchell Craig-Meyer ran 14 times for 62 yards. Mick Otto had two rushes for four yards and Kevin Hill picked up four yards on one carry.
Cole Buscher was the top receiver with eight catches for 135 yards and two touchdowns (77 and 42 yards).
Otto caught five passes for 72 yards.
Dillon Slinkard and Ezekial Samking each had two catches for 10 yards.
Up next
Prior to Friday night’s games, the Knights were third in Class 2 District 2 with 41.51 points. Blair Oaks (8-0, 54.48) and Hermann (7-1, 49.86) were in front of Borgia and it’s likely neither will drop below the Knights.
North Callaway (6-2, 39.07) was fourth and the Thunderbirds play unbeaten Bowling Green Friday.
Father Tolton Catholic (6-2, 38.11) faces Fayette (5-3) Friday.
Gildehaus believed neither North Callaway nor Tolton Catholic could catch Borgia.
Borgia’s likely Week 10 opponent is California (3-5, 33.95), which plays Hallsville (4-4) Friday.
Cuba (0-8, 20.75) is super-glued to the seventh spot.
Box Score
LS — 7-7-8-7 = 29
BOR — 7-14-7-9 = 37
First Quarter
BOR — Brody Denbow 17 pass from Koen Zeltmann (Zach Mort kick), 9:33
LS — Mick Otto 1 run (Kyle Buscher kick), 6:30
Second Quarter
BOR — Nathan Kell 40 pass from Zeltmann (Mort kick), 8:25
LS — Logan Slinkard 16 run (Kyle Buscher kick), 6:03
BOR — Denbow 7 pass from Zeltmann (Mort kick), 0:59.2
Third Quarter
BOR — Zeltmann 26 run (Mort kick), 5:15
LS — Cole Buscher 77 pass from Slinkard (Mitchell Craig-Meyer run), 4:03.
Fourth Quarter
LS — Cole Buscher 42 pass from Slinkard (Kyle Buscher kick), 10:01
BOR — Trenton Volmert 5 run (run failed), 7:03
BOR — FG Mort 33, 5:57