Make it three wins in a row for the St. Francis Borgia Regional football Knights.
Borgia (5-3) concluded the regular season Friday by beating Hermann (2-7) at home, 42-7.
“Tonight, we had some fun,” Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus said. “We will have some more fun next Friday night.”
Gildehaus said it was a great tune-up game for the first week of the district playoffs.
“Everybody got to play,” Gildehaus said. “It was a great night. Hermann was gracious in defeat and hopefully we were gracious in victory.”
Borgia quarterback Sam Heggemann said he didn’t know what to expect from the game.
“They’re a smaller school,” Heggemann said. “They’re a well-coached team and they played hard. They’ve got some big boys up front who we had to take care of and I thought we did a good job of it. We had to come out, play our game, make our plays and don’t let the penalties hurt us.”
Receiver Spencer Breckenkamp made what might be the catch of the year in the third quarter, a diving, one-handed touchdown reception.
“This feels really good,” Breckenkamp said. “We’re so happy and we’re having fun.”
Week 10 Previews
The Knights get to stay at home this week, hosting Winfield (0-9) in the opening round of the Class 3 District 3 playoffs.
Borgia carries momentum into that game. The Knights are averaging 35.33 points per game while allowing eight per game during the recent winning streak.
Borgia has not dropped a game since missing Week 6 against Parkway West due to injuries and COVID-19 quarantines.
“We get to play at home again,” Gildehaus said. “Our goal is to get to the district championship.”
Heggemann said it will be great to stay at home.
“We always want to be a top seed,” Heggemann said. “We love playing at home and we love the support the fans bring us. We hope it’s a little warmer next week so we can get more guys out here.”
Hermann plays Friday at Missouri Military Academy (5-3) in Mexico. MMA, having its most successful season in decades, is the fourth seed in the district while Hermann is seeded fifth.
The winner advances to visit Hallsville (5-4) in the district semifinals.
Scoring
In Friday’s game against Hermann, it took most of the first quarter for someone to score. Borgia had missed a field goal earlier in the quarter, but got onto the scoreboard on a two-yard rushing touchdown by Tyler Stieffermann with 1:10 to go.
“Tyler has turned into a heck of a ballplayer,” Gildehaus said. “His father, Eric, was a heck of a player, and now his son is just all of that. He’s got great speed, plays both sides of the ball and tonight he blocked well. It was his best ballgame of the year.”
Borgia added another eight-yard rushing touchdown by Alonzo MacDonald with 10:32 to go in the half. Heggemann ran in for the two-point conversion to make it 14-0.
“Alonzo has great speed and runs hard,” Gildehaus said.
Both teams kept play mostly on the ground. Borgia only attempted six passes for the game. Hermann threw for 19 passing yards.
A cold wind from the northwest affected things as well.
“You’ve got to be happy,” said Gildehaus. “This was football weather. The only thing we need to have now is mud and most kids don’t get to experience that any more.”
Heggemann said the team had prepared for the weather.
“I don’t think our running game was by design,” Heggemann said. “We had a pretty windy week, so we were used to the wind and that wasn’t going to be a problem. I think the way we worked tonight, our running game was going to be just fine and we didn’t have to pass the ball. We got our few passes out there that did well.”
While Borgia only attempted six passes, completing four, three of those went for touchdowns.
Borgia’s third and fourth scores were from Heggemann to Stieffermann. Stieffermann took a pass across the middle 67 yards for a score with 7:16 to go in the half. He scored from 10 yards out with 2:23 to play in the second quarter for the next touchdown. Jake Nowak kicked the extra point on the first, but missed the second and it was 27-0 for the Knights at the half.
Play of the Year
A candidate for play of the season activated the running clock with 6:18 to go in the third quarter. Heggemann passed into the end zone and Spencer Breckenkamp made a diving one-handed snag of the ball for another score. Gavin Mueller ran for the two-point conversion and Borgia led, 35-0.
“I was just running down and dove,” Breckenkamp said. “I’ve been training for this. It just kind of came natural.”
Heggemann said Breckenkamp deserved all of the praise.
“Spencer made a huge catch in the end zone and that shut them down,” Heggemann said. “I overthrew him and he came up with a huge one-handed catch. He’s a great kid and I’m so proud of him.”
Gildehaus said it was one of the best plays he’s seen.
“That was a highlight reel catch,” Gildehaus said. “He’s been a four-year player and this year, he’s gotten his chance. He’s a great blocker. He’s played quarterback, wide receiver and tight end offensively and he’s played defense. He would do anything for anyone, any day of the week. The week he played quarterback, he asked if he could still play defense.”
The Knights got an insurance touchdown when Ryan Kell returned a punt 52 yards with 3:27 to play in the third quarter. Nowak’s kick made it 42-0.
“Ryan did a great job with the punt return,” said Gildehaus. “He also played great on defense as well.”
Gavin Hackmann scored with 5:08 to play on a two-yard run, giving Hermann its first points. Kenny Hoener’s kick made it 42-7, which was the final.
Statistics
Borgia gained 177 yards on the ground and 116 in the air for 293 total yards.
Hermann picked up 152 rushing and 16 passing yards for 168 total yards.
Borgia earned 12 first downs and was 1-3 on third-down conversions.
The Knights were penalized six times for 30 yards and picked up one turnover.
Hermann earned five first downs and was 2-9 on third-down conversions. The Bearcats were flagged four times for 30 yards.
Borgia got another 100-yard rushing game from MacDonald. He was given the ball 13 times for 117 yards and one touchdown.
Heggemann ran six times for 39 yards and Stieffermann had four carries for 21 yards and a score.
Heggemann was 4-6 passing for 116 yards and three touchdowns.
Stieffermann caught two passes for 77 yards and two touchdowns. Breckenkamp had two grabs for 39 yards and one touchdown.
“The receivers did a good job catching the ball,” Heggemann said.
Defensively, Kell led the way with 11 total tackles (seven solos).
Breckenkamp had five tackles and a sack. Brynner Frankenberg closed with five total tackles. Brady Kleekamp returned to action with four tackles. Mueller and Nic Swoboda also had four tackles.
Thomas Engemann had three tackles and blocked a punt. JJ McCubbin, Sam Schmidt and Stieffermann also had three total tackles.
“Thomas Engemann made a big play up the middle on that punt,” Gildehaus said. “He’s extremely hard to block. Brynner Frankenberg had a good game. He’s turned into a field general. It was great to have Brady Kleekamp back from his knee injury. Nic Swoboda, Blake Schroeder and Sam Schmidt also had good games.”
Markus Eldringhoff led Hermann with 10 carries for 52 yards.
Holden Ash rushed nine times for 44 yards. Hoener was next with 22 yards on seven carries. Kole Eldringhoff ran once for 16 yards.
Conner Coffey had two carries for seven yards. Parker Anderson ran four times for six yards.
Hackmann had three carries for four yards and a touchdown. Brody Fredrick had one carry for one yard.
Hoener completed Hermann’s lone pass to Markus Eldringhoff for 16 yards. Anderson attempted three passes.
Fredrick was the tackles leader with five stops. Anderson and Bryce Williams were next with four tackles apiece.
Box Score
HER — 0-0-0-7=7
BOR — 6-21-8-7=42
First Quarter
BOR — Tyler Stieffermann 2 run (kick failed), 1:10
Second Quarter
BOR — Alonzo MacDonald 8 run (Sam Heggemann run), 10:32
BOR — Tyler Stieffermann 67 pass from Heggemann (Jake Nowak kick), 7:16
BOR — Stieffermann 10 pass from Heggemann (kick failed), 2:23
Third Quarter
BOR - Spencer Breckenkamp 22 pass from Heggemann (Gavin Mueller run), 6:18
BOR - Ryan Kell 52 punt return (Nowak kick), 3:27
Fourth Quarter
HER — Gavin Hackmann 2 run (Kenny Hoener kick), 5:08