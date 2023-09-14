Three weeks into the football season, the St. Francis Borgia football Knights have reached the top.
The top of the Class 3 District 2 football standings, that is.
Borgia (3-0) won at Strafford (1-2) Friday, 42-7.
That result, as well as St. Clair’s loss to Pacific, moved Borgia into the district’s top spot with 49 points. St. Clair (2-1) held second with 42.33 points while Owensville (2-1) was third at 38 points.
Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus felt the long bus trip (Strafford is just outside of Springfield) was a new factor for his team.
“After a three-hour trip, I was concerned how we would play,” Gildehaus said. “We started off by moving the ball up and down the field, running and throwing. We were up 14-0, feeling pretty good about ourselves.”
Early in the second quarter, Strafford cut Borgia’s lead in half, 14-7, but the Knights responded with three scores before the end of the second quarter and then continued the shutout in the second half.
“I’ve been stressing the importance of a running game to our line and in this game, they played very well,” Gildehaus said. “We ran for 309 yards on 34 carries. Our passing game was efficient with 79 yards, but we didn’t need to throw much.”
Leading the charge was junior running back Hayden Wolfe. He carried the ball 18 times for 205 yards and three touchdowns (24, 54 and seven yards).
“Hayden Wolfe had his best game running,” Gildehaus said.
Koen Zeltmann picked up 63 yards and one touchdown on eight carries.
Nathan Kell ran twice for 26 yards and a 21-yard touchdown.
Jace Mittler had three carries for eight yards. Sebastian Filla ran once for two yards and Mason Wilmesher had one carry for one yard. Tate Marquart ran once for a one-yard loss.
Gildehaus felt the offensive line set the tone for Borgia’s victory.
“Andrew Maune probably had his best game of his career on both sides of the ball,” Gildehaus said. “His blocking was exceptional and defensively he moved so well for a big man. Jacob Brinkmann, Jacob Gildehaus, Will Devine, Ashton Hellebusch and Brendon Kluesner all played well.”
Zeltmann completed seven of 10 pass attempts for 44 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Mittler was 5-7 in the air for 35 yards.
Kell snagged four catches for 40 yards and a 15-yard touchdown.
Marquart caught five passes for 23 yards.
Sam Tuepker had one catch for 10 yards while Brody Denbow had one catch for eight yards. Wolfe caught a pass for a two-yard loss.
Borgia produced a defensive score as well. Lucas Hardin tackled a ball carrier in the end zone for a safety.
“Lucas Hardin continues to play well,” Gildehaus said.
Hardin ended with four tackles.
Will Hoer was the tackles leader with seven. Tuepker ended with six total tackles. Wolfe and Will Weber each had five tackles. Weber also had a sack.
Hardin and Kell posted four tackles. Luke Maune had three tackles and two sacks.
Kell and Weber intercepted passes.
“Nathan Kell came up with a huge interception as he continues to be a leader of our defense,” Gildehaus said.
“Defensively what impressed me most was our aggressive play from everyone,” Gildehaus said. “Our team tackling continues to improve.”
Overall, Gildehaus felt that the defense played more as a team.
“What impressed me more was the assists the kids had,” Gildehaus said. “Having 5-6-7 players involved in a tackle means so much. Luke Maune, Landon Beaman, Will Weber, Henry Guehne and Henry Zeitzmann are really starting to play well.”
Adam Rickman averaged 51.5 yards per punt.
Borgia returns home this Friday to host Duchesne at 7 p.m.
The game is Borgia’s homecoming and the school also will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of its only state championship team. The 1993 Knights went 14-0, winning the Class 3A state championship over Chillicothe, 24-21.
Duchesne did not play last week, citing a COVID-19 outbreak, and forfeited to Cardinal Ritter.
The Knights are looking to end a two-year losing streak to the Pioneers. Last year’s game was a back-and-forth contest, which Duchesne sealed on a 70-yard interception return with two seconds to play, 41-33.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.