Braxtyn Frankenberg and Hunter Smith both finished second Saturday, leading St. Francis Borgia’s boys wrestling squad to fifth place in the Brentwood Invitational.
“Braxtyn Frankenberg and Hunter Smith wrestled extremely well throughout the day and secured second-place finishes,” Borgia Head Coach Rick Hellebusch said.
The Knights accumulated 221 team points on the way to claiming fifth place in the event.
Hallsville was the winner with 386.5 points with New Madrid County Central finishing second at 271.5. Herculaneum (266) and Oakville (257.5) also finished above the Knights.
“We were in third or fourth for most of the tournament, but fell to fifth during the last round and a half,” Hellebusch said. “We got a chance to see almost everyone that will be in our district with the exception of just a couple of teams. Of the four who placed higher than us, only one of them is in our district. Two of them are in Class 2 and the other is a Class 4 school.”
Frankenberg (157) pinned all three opponents in the round robin phase. He stopped Hallsville JV’s Conner Ault in 2:34, Gateway Science’s Lyam Knownapple in 1:18 and Steam Academy’s Dorian Armstrong in 2:27.
In the championship bracket, Frankenberg pinned Oakville JV’s Isaiah Scullin in 1:18. He lost a 1:43 pin to Hallsville’s Jacob Plummer in the title bout.
Smith (285) won four of his five bouts. Smith pinned Oakville’s Aiden Rossi (0:29), Normandy JV’s Anton Borroum (1:18), and Steam Academy’s Reggie Thomas (1:31).
Smith posted a 17-2 technical fall over Maplewood-Richmond Heights’ Nathan Springer. Smith’s loss came to Herculaneum’s Shea Eberhardt by a pin in 2:00.
Liam Callahan (113) and Nate Clarkson (150) both finished third.
Callahan won three of his five matches. He won by a 6-2 decision against Gateway Science’s Murllin Bender, an 8-6 sudden victory decision over Ritenour’s Caleb Secrease and a 3:37 injury default win over Steam Academy’s Terrell Powell.
The losses were by pins to Wright City’s David Yates (0:46) and New Madrid County Central’s Tharon Harper (0:52).
“Liam really stepped up and showed that he is ready to work hard,” Hellebusch said.
Clarkson pinned two of his four opponents. He stopped Brentwood’s John White in 0:58 and Oakville’s David Edwards in 0:36.
Clarkson was pinned by Hallsville’s Gavynn Carpenter in 0:37 and he lost a 20-5 technical fall to New Madrid County Central’s Gavyn Colbert.
“Nate has been solid so far this whole season and continued to show it Saturday,” Hellebusch said.
Joseph Volmert (175) finished fourth in his weight class.
Volmert won two of his five matches and all ended in pins.
He stopped Oakville JV’s Brendon Spear (0:45) and Hancock’s Donald Bonzano (1:13).
Volmert’s losses were to Cape Notre Dame’s Ethan Jackson (0:54), Oakville’s De’Shawn Treadwell (0:18) and Bishop DuBourg’s Aidan Giles (0:55).
Adam Ashworth (138) and Will Clarkson (190) both finished sixth in their respective weight classes.
Ashworth went 2-2. He pinned Normandy’s Aden Norman in 4:54 and Bishop DuBourg’s Kyle Colombini in 3:58.
Ashworth’s losses were to Steam Academy’s Daryus Shurn by a 13-5 major decision and New Madrid County Central’s Nate Lawrence by a pin in 1:55.
Will Clarkson went 2-3, winning his final two matches.
Clarkson pinned Wright City JV’s Quincy Rice in 2:40 and Normandy’s Mekhi Green in 1:08.
Losses were to Hallsville’s Kale Nichols (1:01), Brentwood’s Luca Gould (1:38) and Wright City’s Caleb Hall (2:21).
Kamper Brinkmann (144) finished eighth in his weight class, losing all four of his contested matches by pins.
Lincoln Schaefer (120) ended ninth and won his final match, a 17-3 major decision over Herculaneum’s CJ Asinger.
Estiven Levin (165) ended 10th, winning two matches. He pinned New Madrid County Central’s Luke Chisenall in 1:56 and Bishop DuBourg’s Jacob McDermott by injury default. He lost his other two contested matches by pins.
“The boys showed that they can compete but, and I’ll always say this, there’s always room for improvement,” Hellebusch said. “We saw some of our weaknesses this past weekend and we will be taking care of those issues.”
Borgia’s girls had been scheduled to compete at the Cape Girardeau Tournament, but Hellebusch said the team withdrew.
“We are into our mid-season break now and plan on hitting it hard,” Hellebusch said. “Seeing how we matched up against our other district schools gives us that little extra motivation that we need to really to do and come back better after the break. The schedule doesn’t get any easier, so the time is now.”