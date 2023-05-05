Runs were scored in every inning of Monday’s encounter.
Most of them found their way onto the home side of the scoreboard as the St. Francis Borgia baseball Knights (15-5) defeated St. Clair (8-9), 12-2.
The host Knights scored the game’s first four runs in the bottom of the first inning and added two more in the second.
St. Clair scored both its runs in the top of the third inning.
Borgia came back with two runs in the fourth and four in the fifth to close out the contest.
Henry Vedder was the winning pitcher. In 4.2 innings, he allowed two runs on four hits and five walks, striking out five.
Lane Roettering came out of the bullpen to get the last out on one pitch.
Anthony Broeker pitched for St. Clair, allowing six runs on seven hits over two innings. He struck out four.
Adrian Arguilez pitched the final 2.2 innings for the Bulldogs. He allowed six runs (four earned) on five hits and two walks with one strikeout.
Tanner McPherson paced the Borgia offense with three hits — two doubles and a single.
Jack Nobe and Vedder both doubled and singled.
Reagan Kandlbinder and Drew Eckhoff each singled twice.
Kabren Koelling doubled.
Nobe and Kandlbinder reached once via walks.
Noah Hendrickson was hit by a pitch.
Nobe stole two bases.
Eckhoff and Nobe scored three runs apiece.
Kandlbinder touched the plate twice.
Kaden Patke, Vedder and McPherson all scored once.
McPherson drove in four runs.
Kandlbinder picked up two RBIs.
Eckhoff, Nobe and Koelling drove in one run apiece.
Jayden Fitzgerald and Carter Short connected for two hits apiece for the Bulldogs.
Short had one double and the other three St. Clair hits were all singles.
Jordan Rodrigue, Sam Ruszala, Arguilez, Short and Broeker each drew a walk.
Tyler Tomes and Fitzgerald scored the two St. Clair runs.
Short was credited with an RBI.
Both teams are back in action again Tuesday. Borgia is on the road at Hermann for a 4:30 p.m. game.
St. Clair hosts Union in Four Rivers Conference play at 4:30 p.m. in a rainout makeup from April 20.
